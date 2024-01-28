'In jeopardy.' Yarmouth seeks legislator help with $207M wastewater project permits

SOUTH YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Select Board members on Tuesday night said they worry about the future of its sewer projects because of delays in state permitting, but Cape lawmakers are promising to help.

The board also heard about help the Cape Cod Commission may seek to relieve financial stress on a fund that helps pay for sewage treatment projects on the Cape and the islands..

Legislators, county officials and town staff met with the board.

Yarmouth town meeting voters in April passed the mammoth measure to spend $207.2 million to embark on Phase 1 of the town’s sewer project.

The town is not able to go ahead with awarding all the contracts for sewer projects along Route 28 because the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking the town to find more groundwater discharge sites before it will approve permits that are due by June 30, Yarmouth Public Works Director Jeff Colby said.

State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, right, with state Rep. Chris Flanagan, D-Dennis, left, and state Rep. Kip Diggs, D-Barnstable, offered their support to the town of Yarmouth on Tuesday on issues the town faces with wastewater project permitting and the impacts of delays. The meeting was at the town hall in South Yarmouth.

The town’s planned main treatment facility at 99 Buck Island Road will handle some of the discharge but the state environmental protection department wants the town to find more sites.

Two of the contracts totaling just under $40 million have been awarded for Route 28 from west of Station Avenue and North Main Street to Parker’s River, Colby said. But all contracts, including the sewer work over the Bass River Bridge and two portions west of Parker’s River, need to be awarded by the June deadline. An extension of the deadline to Oct. 31 is possible, but that’s the last chance for awarding the contracts, Colby said.

The town is behind three to four months on the project and losing “significant contingency costs,” Colby said. Select Board member Mark Forest blamed the delays on the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“I think the project is in jeopardy,” Forest said.

Five or six discharge sites under consideration

The town public works staff has five or six discharge sites under consideration including Station Avenue and White's Path, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, and Bayberry Hills Golf Course, all for Phase I flows, Colby said. He said the main treatment plant could handle the discharge alone for several years. However, there are seven more phases. Lack of available land could present difficulties later, he said.

A town working group has been formed to meet bi-weekly with the state environmental agency to try to resolve the permitting issues, Colby said. State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, who represents the Cape and Islands, and state Rep. Christopher Flanagan, D-Dennis, and state Rep. Kip Diggs, D-Barnstable, offered their support on the difficulties it faces with the state agency.

Funding is a challenging issue for all Cape towns, Cyr says

Cyr commended the town for its efforts, and said the funding has been a challenging issue for all of the Cape towns because of $70 million in wastewater projects on the Cape vying for the 25% subsidies from the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund. The fund is at $82 million.

“We hope it has been a real game changer,” Cyr said of the fund, but added that “it seems the towns want to accelerate projects,” and inflation and new regulations have also increased the costs.

Yarmouth Water and Wastewater Superintendent Laurie Ruszala and Public Works Director Jeff Colby described for the Yarmouth Select Board on Tuesday the delays the town is experiencing in getting wastewater project permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection. The meeting was in town hall in South Yarmouth.

Cyr said he also is working on the state level to bring more resources for the projects, including a recent talk the legislators had with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “We’ve been spending a lot of time trying to figure out the money,” he said. “The wastewater piece is the highest priority.”

Cyr said he would use his contacts at the environmental agency to help with the Yarmouth situation. “We’re really putting the heat on and making sure this stays front and center with the DEP,” he said.

Select Board member Dorcas McGurrin is frustrated over the delays.

“I thought we were all set in 2022,” she said. “Town meeting was fully committed to what we were going to do. We are going to lose our town’s trust.”

Rising project costs affect Water Protection Fund

Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori and Deputy Director Erin Perry explained a new proposal to get more funding for some of the Cape towns in the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund, which provides a 25% subsidy for wastewater projects of more than $1 million.

Yarmouth received $12.5 million for $50 million of its Phase I water resource recovery facility and collection system, Senatori said.

The fund was set up in 2018 by the Legislature to help towns pay for the necessary wastewater infrastructure and water quality cleanup projects. The revenue is from a 2.75% excise tax on traditional lodging and short-term rentals.

“The fund has done what it intended to do,” Senatori said, but project costs have risen significantly in recent years. Twelve of the 15 Cape towns has submitted requests for the money.

Proposal to seek money through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Perry outlined a short-term proposal to request adding a 9% subsidy for projects in 2023 and 2024 from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust board that administers the funds. The additional percent comes from $1.1 billion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds provided to the Clean Water Trust for the purposes of providing principal forgiveness to disadvantaged communities, Perry said. Forty-nine percent of those funds are legally required to be used for principal forgiveness for disadvantaged communities.

The short-term strategy would involve requesting that the Clean Water Trust provide an additional 9% principal forgiveness subsidy to disadvantaged communities on the Cape, applying that to 2023 and 2024 projects, reducing the Cape fund’s subsidy contribution to 16%, providing relief to the fund while maintaining the 25% subsidies to communities, according to Perry.

Ten Cape Cod communities, including Yarmouth, meet the criteria and qualify as disadvantaged through an existing Clean Water Trust program that identifies and designates disadvantaged communities. The proposal is in addition to a 6.6% subsidy for disadvantaged communities that is already in place, Senatori said.

She said the commission is preparing a formal request for the proposal and will be contacting the trust board within days “We are hopeful it will be supported,” she said.

Yarmouth Town Administrator Robert Whritenour Jr. said the town had factored in the 25% subsidy, but not the 6.6% one for its current projects. The town has to fund the 2023 funding by the deadline this year, he said.

