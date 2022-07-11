What Is Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JRSH) Share Price Doing?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$6.70 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Jerash Holdings (US)'s current trading price of US$4.77 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jerash Holdings (US)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Jerash Holdings (US) worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.43x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.18x, which means if you buy Jerash Holdings (US) today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Jerash Holdings (US) should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Jerash Holdings (US)’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Jerash Holdings (US) generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Jerash Holdings (US). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JRSH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JRSH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JRSH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JRSH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) you should be aware of.

