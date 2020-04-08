JERDE introduces Southeast Asia projects

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JERDE, the iconic and internationally renowned architecture and urban planning firm, introduces new projects in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Turkey. Since officially beginning operations in Southeast Asia over the summer, the firm continues to build new partnerships and developments in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other neighboring countries in the region.
Design Principal and shareholder Ken Ho recently transferred to Singapore from JERDE's Los Angeles headquarters, and will be supported by Design Director John Simones and the rest of the LA-based JERDE team on new design concepts for complex and innovative projects.
"It is exciting to see the physical growth of cities in Asia as rich culture and heritage are interwoven into the design of each project. My personal interest in the subject has brought me back to Singapore, making the rest of the region easily accessible. In each of these cities, it is evident that the placemaking concept is more important now than it ever has been before, as people are looking for more unique experiences in their day to day lives. What interests me are designs that are a reflection of the current socio-economic climate, and what we believe are the intrinsic needs of people," said Ken Ho.
Bintaro Jaya, Jakarta, Indonesia
Located on a site spanning over 30 hectares as the area's new Central Business District, Bintaro Jaya is one of the first fully integrated, mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in Jakarta. Combining retail entertainment, culture, residential, office, hotel, and vast public space, the project represents a new standard in urban land use for the region.
JERDE's conceptual master plan incorporates key urban design principles to connect the mixed-use Bintaro Jaya district to the adjacent university, creating a district geared toward the intellectual and innovative– a Creative Community concept that forms the "gateway" and identity of the entire Bintaro development. Built into, and enhancing the topography of the site, the design creates a natural transformation of the property into a public urban park complete with sculptural landforms, terraces of the tropical landscape maintained by recycle rain and grey water, trails and play areas, event spaces, interaction of outdoor and indoor pedestrian activities. The unique glass towers rising out of the urban oasis serves as an architectural signature and presence within the city.
Casino & Resort Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Set amidst the lush tropical landscape and spectacular coastline of the city, Casino & Resort Phu Quoc delivers a world-class entertainment destination inspired by history, culture, and nature. Generating a vibrant seaside escape, this integrated development offers rich experiences of commercial and lifestyle activities to its guests.
JERDE created a master plan to take advantage of the site's beautiful natural settings and to maximize long range and unobstructed views toward the seaside by the careful positioning and orientation of the different buildings. A pedestrian-oriented design also organizes the districts within the resort, allowing guests to explore the unique amenities as they stroll from the beachside to the commercial area. Within 663,684 sq m, JERDE developed one 5-star resort, two 4-star resorts, a casino, conference facilities, a retail village, and a water park. Launched in 2018, the project is currently run by local partner Vingroup.
About JERDE
JERDE is a visionary urban design studio creating signature places that deliver memorable experiences and attract more than a billion people each year. For 40 years, JERDE has pioneered the concept of "Placemaking" with more than 120 major projects on six continents. Headquartered in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, each JERDE client works closely with an equity partner to take a boutique, collaborative approach to the creative process of design and architecture. JERDE places attract people providing lasting social, cultural and economic value, spurring further investment and revitalization. JERDE is one of only a few architectural firms awarded six ULI Global Awards for Excellence in addition to many of the industry's other highest honors and recognitions.
JERDE has designed mixed-use, hospitality, and retail destinations throughout the world including Langham Place in Hong Kong, Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, D-Cube City in Seoul, and more recently the Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay in Hainan, China, a MIPIM Asia Gold Award winner for Best Hotel & Tourism Development. In its home country of the United States, JERDE has designed well known sites such as Bellagio in Las Vegas, Pacific City in Huntington Beach, as well as the makeovers of the world famous Santa Monica Place and Fashion Island Malls.
