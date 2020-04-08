JERDE introduces Southeast Asia projects

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JERDE, the iconic and internationally renowned architecture and urban planning firm, introduces new projects in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Turkey. Since officially beginning operations in Southeast Asia over the summer, the firm continues to build new partnerships and developments in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other neighboring countries in the region.

Design Principal and shareholder Ken Ho recently transferred to Singapore from JERDE's Los Angeles headquarters, and will be supported by Design Director John Simones and the rest of the LA-based JERDE team on new design concepts for complex and innovative projects.

"It is exciting to see the physical growth of cities in Asia as rich culture and heritage are interwoven into the design of each project. My personal interest in the subject has brought me back to Singapore, making the rest of the region easily accessible. In each of these cities, it is evident that the placemaking concept is more important now than it ever has been before, as people are looking for more unique experiences in their day to day lives. What interests me are designs that are a reflection of the current socio-economic climate, and what we believe are the intrinsic needs of people," said Ken Ho.

JERDE’s Master Plan connects the mixed-use Bintaro Jaya district in Jakarta, Indonesia, to the adjacent university and create an overall intellectual and innovation district More

Bintaro Jaya, Jakarta, Indonesia

Located on a site spanning over 30 hectares as the area's new Central Business District, Bintaro Jaya is one of the first fully integrated, mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in Jakarta. Combining retail entertainment, culture, residential, office, hotel, and vast public space, the project represents a new standard in urban land use for the region.

JERDE's conceptual master plan incorporates key urban design principles to connect the mixed-use Bintaro Jaya district to the adjacent university, creating a district geared toward the intellectual and innovative– a Creative Community concept that forms the "gateway" and identity of the entire Bintaro development. Built into, and enhancing the topography of the site, the design creates a natural transformation of the property into a public urban park complete with sculptural landforms, terraces of the tropical landscape maintained by recycle rain and grey water, trails and play areas, event spaces, interaction of outdoor and indoor pedestrian activities. The unique glass towers rising out of the urban oasis serves as an architectural signature and presence within the city.

JERDE created a Master Plan for the Casino & Resort Phu Quoc in Vietnam to take advantage of the site’s natural settings of a lush tropical landscape and coastline More