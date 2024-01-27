Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to open downtown Orlando shop and up to 45 more across the U.S.

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Area devotees of the locally founded and headquartered Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be pleased to hear that a corporate-owned shop will open by Lake Eola in downtown Orlando this year.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice CEO and President Michael Keller — who took the reins in June 2023 — said the company has inked a lease for the small former The Pop Parlour retail space at 431 E. Central Blvd.

The Pop Parlour, a specialty popsicle store, closed its downtown location last March, but has another one open on the University of Central Florida campus.

