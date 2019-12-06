Jeremy Corbyn reveals secret document showing Boris Johnson is 'misleading' voters on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn reveals a secret government document revealing the impact of Boris Johnson's Brexit plan.

The confidential document confirms that there will be checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK after Brexit.

Johnson has insisted that no such checks will not take place under the terms of his deal with the EU.

Corbyn said the document is "cold, hard evidence" which reveals that the prime minister is "misleading" voters.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has released details of a leaked confidential government assessment which he says proves Boris Johnson is "misleading the people" about his Brexit plans and their impact on Northern Ireland.

The document, which was handed out to journalists at an event on Friday, contains confidential Treasury analysis of the impact of Johnson's Brexit plan on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The prime minister has promised that there will be no checks or barriers to trade across the Irish Sea after Brexit under the terms of his deal with the European Union.

However, the documents confirm that such customs declarations and other checks will have to take place between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Corbyn revealed the document at a press conference on Friday alongside the party's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Crime Minister Louise Haigh.

The 15-page document warns that the Brexit deal will create new barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which will be "highly-disruptive to the Northern Irish economy."

It also states that it will leave Northern Ireland separated "in practice from whole swathes of the UK's internal market."

The leaked analysis warns that 98% of Northern Irish exporters to Great Britain are small to medium sized businesses, which will "likely to struggle to bear" the cost of new border checks.

The documents also warn:

New checks on goods moved from Great Britain to Nothern Ireland will likely lead to price increases in the province.

This will particularly impact "key employment sectors" in Nothern Ireland, like retail.

These new checks are equivalent to 30% tariffs on goods purchased in Northern Ireland.

Corbyn accuses Johnson of trying to 'blind' the public

Labour leader Corbyn said the documents reveal that Johnson's plans are a "fraud" and designed to "blind" the British public to the true details of his agreement with the EU.

"Today I can reveal further hard evidence that Johnson is deliberately misleading the people," Corbyn said at a press conference on Friday morning.

"This document is very ominous.

"There will be other secret reports like this one in every government department that reveal the disastrous impacts of his policies on the safety of the food you eat, on the rights you have at work, on the pollution of the air that we breathe and on the jobs and industries that people work in.

"These reports exist but the government is hiding them from you because in this election the Conservatives want you to vote blind."

This was Labour's latest attack on Johnson and his alleged reluctance to he honest about the details of his Brexit plan.

Corbyn last week revealed swathes of unredacted documents which he said proved that the National Health Service was on the table in post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the United States.

