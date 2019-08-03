Jeremy Corbyn's leadership has 'radicalised' some Labour members into attacking Israel and Jews, report finds

Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour party has "radicalised" some members so they are now publicly attacking Israel and Jews, according to a report.

A dossier submitted to an official inquiry reveals how a series of Labour members became "obsessed" with Israel after Mr Corbyn's election.

In one case a party member who made no public Facebook comments about Israel before the leadership campaign is now posting more than 300 times per year on the issue, including a claim that "Zionists ... bankrolled Hitler ... all for one goal [,] Israel."

One user who has since shared a post referring to Dame Margaret Hodge, the Jewish Labour MP, as a "Rothschild Zionist millionaire", said that she had been posting content relating to Israel "since I heard Jeremy Corbyn speak of the atrocities [in Gaza]".

The 200-page dossier also shows how "hard-core anti-Semites" joined Labour as a result of Mr Corbyn's election in September 2015 and that since Mr Corbyn's leadership there has been a sharp spike in the use of "Zionist" - often used as a term of anti-Semitic abuse - on online Labour discussion groups.

It was compiled by David Collier, the investigator who revealed Mr Corbyn's posts in Palestine Live, a Facebook group containing anti-Semitic messages. The report, seen by The Sunday Telegraph, was submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which is investigating allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour.

Mr Corbyn has faced repeated calls from his own MPs for stronger action to tackle anti-Semitism within his party.

Mr Collier's research, which involved a trawl of thousands of social media accounts and Facebook groups, documents cases of Labour members "who did not publicly display antisemitic ideology until they became infected within the Labour Party mechanisms".

They include a member whose public Facebook posts contained no mention of Israel or Gaza until 2015. He went on to share articles based on anti-Semitic tropes about the Rothschild dynasty, following the start of the Labour leadership campaign that summer.

He also described Jon Lansman, the leader of the left-wing Momentum group, who has spoken out against anti-Semitism, as a "Zionist agent".

Another party member who supported Mr Corbyn's leadership bid only made one public post about Israel before 2015. By September 2016 she had posted two videos based on anti-Semitic tropes, with one entitled: "The Zionist conspiracy and the UK Government."

In June 2017 she said: "Zionism & Rothschild & Israel & Netenyahu [sic] and that meddling Queen whose Prussian family created Israel and Saudi Arabia need to be kept out of British politics."

In a third case Mr Collier showed how a self-described Labour member who again displayed no visible interest in Israel before 2015 is now constantly posting about the country and "Zionists".

"In the year of Corbyn’s election, she made two [public posts about Israel]. In the following year, 22. By 2018, [she] was posting more on Israel than anything else, reaching over 300 articles related to Zionism or Israel in a single year."

In August 2018 she stated: "Zionists and other US corporations and others Ford, Royal Dutch, some British bankrolled Hitler before and throughout WW2 ... all for one goal [,] Israel."

Mr Collier concludes: "The election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party leader in September 2015 established the toxic environment which enabled the growth of rampant anti-Zionist hostility and inevitably antisemitism."

He also found a "clear pattern" supporting the "general assumption" by commentators that "the Labour party was invaded by extremists when Jeremy Corbyn became leader".

One individual posted in April 2015 about "Zionists controlling the Tory party", before joining Labour shortly after Mr Corbyn's election.

Another stated in August 2015, during the leadership contest, that Mr Corbyn had "persuaded me to rejoin Labour". He had previously said: "Zionism has a measure of hate just as pernicious as Isis (Islamic State) The only difference is who controls the media reporting??" He also claimed that Isis "work for Israel".

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Some of these individuals are suspended and some are not Labour Party members. The majority of complaints we receive are about people who are not party members.