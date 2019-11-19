Jeremy Grantham's 3rd-Quarter Buys

At the end of last week, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC released its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2019. The mutual fund had a turnover of 15%, ending the quarter with holdings in 718 stocks (132 new). Its biggest new buys of the quarter were Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO), and it made major additions to its positions in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). Major sales included First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).





GMO, which stands for the names of its founders, Grantham, Mayo and van Ottorloo, has been in business for more than 40 years. The Boston-based asset management firm invests in a broad range of companies in order to exploit as many long-term opportunities as it can. The company is made up of smaller investment teams with focused specialties who generally make selections based on long-term, value-based approaches. The firm also makes plays on upcoming corporate actions, which accounts for part of the high turnover rate.

As of the quarter's end, GMO's equity portfolio is valued at $14.41 billion. The fund's top holdings are Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.05%, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 3.44% and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) at 3.19%. In terms of sector weighting, GMO LLC is most heavily invested in technology (24.46%), health care (17.05%) and financial services (15.32%).

58f7e8e016a1dc7a7d30a540f0ba33bf.png More

Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

During the quarter, GMO bought 637,865 shares of Genesee & Wyoming, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.49% and establishing a new holding in the company. Shares were trading at an average price of $110.08 throughout the quarter.

35fe12685cf3dbe0f0255794db02eb56.png More

Genesee & Wyoming is an American short line railroad operator that owns (or maintains some sort of investment in) 120 railroads in the U.S., Canada, Australia and several European countries. As of Nov. 18, the company has a market cap of $6.35 billion.

The railroad owner will be a short-term holding for GMO. In late June of 2019, private asset management company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) secured a deal to acquire Genesee & Wyoming for $112 per share, providing an opportunity for investors to squeeze out a few arbitrage dollars before the acquisition is completed in early 2020.

Medidata Solutions Inc.

GMO also established a new position of 549,200 shares in Medidata Solutions, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.35%. Shares were trading at an average price of $91.34 during the quarter.

57fc513b5695692cc9aa2f1e95f817d8.png More

Medidata Solutions is a U.S. company that develops software for utilization in clinical trials. It has more than 1,100 clients around the globe, including emerging biotechs, global pharmas, device and diagnostic companies, academic research sites and government agencies. As of Nov. 18, it has a market cap of $5.76 billion.

The medical data solutions company is another acquisition play for GMO. On Oct. 29, French medical software company Dassault Systemes (XPAR:DSY) acquired Medidata Solutions for $92.25 cash per share in a deal that it had announced in early June. Buying shares of Medidata after the announcement allowed GMO to make a couple dollars per share on the difference between its buy price and the cash deal.