Jeremy Heywood's widow speaks out over Greensill and defends his 'innovative' civil service reform

Jeremy Heywood’s widow has defended her husband’s “innovative” civil service reforms in the wake of the Greensill lobbying scandal, but acknowledged they carried “a degree of risk” by bringing private sector moguls into government.

Mr Heywood, who was the Cabinet Secretary from 2012 to 2018, supported hiring businesspeople on short-term contracts to “bring expertise in,” Suzanne Heywood said.

Lex Greensill, the Australian financier at the centre of a row over David Cameron’s lobbying activities, was one such businessman brought into government by Mr Heywood in the hope his supply chain finance scheme could work in the NHS.

“Lex was just one of many examples [...] of trying to get people in who would stimulate the system, who would look at a new way of doing things,” Ms Heywood told the IFG yesterday.

“He wanted Lex to be there to look for opportunities to put in place this new thinking in government.”

Acknowledging that using businesspeople in government is “always going to create a degree of risk,” Ms Heywood argued her late husband’s reforms were “innovative and disruptive”.

“It is very, very hard when you are bringing somebody in like that to predict what might well happen many years in the future,” she said.

“We know the story of what happened to Greensill far later.”

A version of Mr Greensill’s supply chain finance idea was eventually used in some parts of the NHS.

After Mr Cameron left office, Mr Greensill recruited him as a lobbyist for his company, Greensill Capital.

The former prime minister has since been criticised for contacting Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and officials at the Bank of England directly to push for Greensill Capital to receive Covid bailout payments.

Mr Cameron’s critics argue Mr Greensill had too much access in the Government, and point to his desk in Downing Street and close relationship with officials.

The Labour Party argues the “cronyism” of Mr Cameron taking a job with Mr Greensill after leaving Government should prompt widespread reform of lobbying rules.

Greensill Capital has now filed for insolvency following the withdrawal of several of its investors earlier this year.

A leaked document, reported on Friday by The Guardian, suggested the company was previously considering floating on the stock market at a value of £22 billion.

Mr Cameron's reported one per cent share could have netted him £200 million, the newspaper said.