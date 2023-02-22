Jeremy Hunt accused of putting British start-ups at risk

Hunt

Jeremy Hunt is putting funding for Britain's start-ups at risk because of uncertainty over his tax policies, entrepreneurs have warned.

In an open letter signed by more than 180 start-up founders and tech investors, Mr Hunt was urged to confirm plans to renew three key tax incentives that have helped spur investment in early stage businesses over the last decade.

The Chancellor promised to extend investment schemes in November's Budget, but changes have still not been put into legislation, leaving their progress in doubt.

Founders and investors including Chris Hulatt, who launched the venture firm Octopus, warned that uncertainty over whether the schemes will be extended was “negatively impacting start-ups looking to raise investment, as nobody can be sure about what rules for follow-up fundraises may be”.

In the letter, organised by The Entrepreneurs Network, the business founders warned: “Investors know the lifespan of the schemes are finite unless legislation is passed to extend them.”

Planned changes included extending the “seed enterprise investment scheme”, or SEIS, which allows individual investors to claim up to 50pc income tax relief on investments in very early stage companies.

In November’s Autumn Statement, Mr Hunt promised to extend this scheme and make it more generous by April 2023. Start-ups will be able to raise up to £250,000 from the scheme, compared to £150,000. Annual limits on the amount investors can claim back from the scheme were also due to double.

Mr Hunt also confirmed two other tax breaks would be extended until 2025. The Enterprise Investment Scheme offers up to 30pc tax relief on investments in companies with under 250 staff, while the Venture Capital Trust relief provides a tax discount on investments in funds that back start-ups.

While the Treasury has promised to extend the schemes, the founders said: “Despite the welcome news, the Government still is yet to pass the necessary legislation to put these proposed changes into practice.”

The Chancellor and No11 are coming under pressure ahead of March’s Budget to unveil measures that will help boost growth as the UK’s economy stagnates.

Start-up founders have been urging Mr Hunt to rethink plans to cut the level of R&D tax relief companies can claim. Small businesses are currently able to claim back up to 130pc of their research spend as tax credits. This is being cut to 86pc because of concerns from the taxman that the benefits are being misused. The change is expected to save the Exchequer up to £4.5bn over its first five years.

However, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said that up to 50,000 of its members said they were less likely to invest in R&D as a result of the changes.

Martin McTague, national chair of the FSB, said: “The UK risks being left in an innovation wasteland if Jeremy Hunt does not take control of Treasury innovation policy and restore the single most successful industrial policy of the last decade.”

In January, the Government launched a consultation over measures to streamline current research reliefs into a single system. In the consultation, officials admitted the “reform to the rates creates challenges for some R&D intensive” businesses.

The Treasury said it still planned to extend the tax breaks available under the SEIS scheme from April 2023.

A spokesman said its changes to R&D tax credits were intended to “ensure taxpayer’s money is spent as effectively as possible”.