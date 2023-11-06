Jeremy Hunt ‘has billions more than expected and can afford tax cuts’

Jeremy Hunt is facing renewed calls to cut tax at the Autumn Statement, as a think tank analysis suggests he has twice as much money to spend than expected back in the spring.

The Chancellor’s so-called “fiscal headroom”, the amount of money he can spend and still hit his target of getting debt falling within five years, had been estimated to be £6.5 billion.

But working off more recent economic data since that official estimate back in the spring, the Resolution Foundation has estimated that the new figure will be around £13 billion.

That, in theory, means that Mr Hunt has more taxpayer money to spend on a levy cut between now and the next general election, which must be held by January 2025.

A Tory MP issued a fresh call to cut tax on the back of the analysis, arguing that bringing down the tax burden would help improve economic growth amid fears of a looming recession.

Both Mr Hunt and Rishi Sunak, however, have for months been publicly playing down the likelihood of major tax cuts being announced at the Autumn Statement on Nov 22.

Downing Street figures argue that halving inflation this year, one of the Prime Minister’s five priorities in office unveiled in January, remains the priority and caution against inflationary moves.

Should a tax cut be announced this month, it could well be one focusing on businesses, given both men have argued that such an approach brings a more direct economic boost.

Number 10 figures continue to mull over pre-election policies such as abolishing inheritance tax, increasing the 40p income tax threshold or reducing income tax rates.

But one factor in their decision-making is when tax cuts would bring the biggest political boost to their re-election chances, with next spring seen as more suitable on that metric.

The Resolution Foundation analysis put the increased fiscal headroom down to the knock-on impacts of higher-than-expected inflation.

It has created knock-on impacts to the Treasury finances. For example, more tax revenue is now expected to be brought in during the coming five years than had been expected.

But the think tank’s analysis also offers a note of caution about the increased fiscal headroom.

It called it an “illusion” because it depends on government ministers being as tight on public spending in the years ahead as they are insisting they will be – something which is in doubt.

Treasury insiders have long cautioned against over-exaggerating the significance of the current fiscal headroom, noting it is historically small compared with past years.

The Resolution Foundation noted that previous chancellors since the Tories won office in 2010 have had an average of £25 billion of fiscal headroom – double what Mr Hunt may have.

Nonetheless, the estimates of an improved state of the Treasury finances triggered renewed calls for tax cuts this year rather than next year from some on the Tory benches.

David Jones, the Tory MP and former cabinet minister, told The Telegraph: “The increasing headroom gives Jeremy Hunt the opportunity to realise his ambition to be a tax-cutting chancellor.

“Corporation tax and inheritance tax should be the first in his sights.

“Giving incentive to businesses to establish themselves and expand in the UK, and allowing people to keep more of their own families’ money would hugely help the pro-growth agenda.”

Some of the £13 billion is likely to be spent on keeping the 5p cut in fuel duty, which would cost around £4 billion. Abolishing inheritance tax would cost an estimated £7 billion.

Yet often chancellors do not spend all of the fiscal headroom they have, keeping money back in case the public finances deteriorate or for a pre-election giveaway.

A Treasury spokesman said: “As this report makes clear, the British economy is more resilient than anyone expected but we must continue to bear down on inflation, the only path to sustainable growth and public finances.

“While total departmental spending will be around £100 billion higher in four years’ time in real terms, our fiscal headroom is the smallest of any since the establishment of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“That is why we need to get debt falling and reform our public sector to deliver longer-term prosperity. The Autumn Statement will set out a plan to get there.”

