What Jeremy Hunt’s brutal tax raid means for families paying for care

Care Home Costs

Families using their life savings to pay for care are being hit with huge tax bills because of the Government’s raid on capital gains and dividends.

Michael Clark, an 89-year-old armed forces veteran, has been caring for his wife ever since she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia in 2021. The couple lived in a village near Canterbury, where they have lived since they were married in 1962.

Mr Clark, who is desperate to keep his wife out of a care home, looked after her by himself at home for as long as he could until one day he collapsed from exhaustion. He had to have a pacemaker fitted and now enlists the help of a full-time live-in carer, at a cost of £1,400 a week. But he is worried about how long he can afford to cover the fees – now that the Government has brutally slashed tax-free allowances.

This year the capital gains tax (CGT) allowance was cut from £12,300 to £6,000 and will fall again to just £3,000 in 2024. Meanwhile, the dividend tax allowance has been cut from £2,000 to £1,000. Next year, it will be worth a mere £500.

This has serious implications for people like Mr Clark.

Ian Cook of investment firm Quilter said: “For those who are self-funding care in later life, this could result in them being left with less money to play with if they are reliant on investments that will be impacted by the tax changes.”

Chris Hood of financial advice firm NFU Mutual said: “Reducing the dividend allowance means some people using income from their investments to fund long term care will have to pay more tax. Many families also choose to sell investments before selling the home to fund care fees, and cashing in those investments is now more likely to trigger a capital gains tax bill with reductions to the annual exemption.”

The cuts to the CGT allowance mean that a higher-rate taxpayer who has enjoyed £12,000 of investment growth will pay £1,200 in tax this year, whereas last year they would have been covered by the allowance and would have owed no tax.

Mr Clark said: “When the Chancellor slashed the allowances on dividend income and capital gains, he must surely have been aware how this action would affect people like me.”

The longer the investments have been held for, the higher the chance the saver will have made significant enough gains to incur a large tax bill.

According to calculations by Interactive Investor, a higher-rate taxpayer cashing in a £48,000 share portfolio – which had been purchased for a quarter of its value – would pay £6,000 in tax this year. This is over £1,200 more than they would have paid when the allowance was £12,300.

When it comes to paying for care, every penny counts. The sooner the money runs out, the sooner the care becomes publicly funded, which means the quality of care could drop.

Mr Clark fears running out of money and having to move his wife into a care home, where he is worried she would become unhappy without the close attention of a full-time live-in-carer. “We tried it once, and every day she asked myself and the staff when she would be allowed to come home,” he said.

If you have savings of more than £23,250 or own your own home, you will not usually be entitled to state funding, which means you will have to fund your own care.

Around one in three care home residents are self-funded, according to official statistics, with about 140,000 paying their own fees.

Residential care currently costs £800 a week on average, while nursing care costs £1,078, according to healthcare data provider LaingBuisson.

But these averages do not reflect the reality of how much self-funders can expect to pay for care. On average they pay £19,864 a year more than their publicly funded counterparts, according to The Telegraph’s analysis of LaingBuisson data.

Self-funders can expect care to cost £1,120 a week for residential care and £1,385 for nursing home care, whereas for council funded residents it is £738 for residential care and £1,031 for nursing home care.

This is because those who pay their own fees effectively subsidise the fees of those who do not. The fees paid by local authorities are insufficient to cover care homes’ costs, so self-funders are charged more.

Jacqueline Berry of My Care Consultant, which aims to help people navigate the UK’s complex care system, said: “Self-funders currently pay around 40pc more for care than those funded by councils.The government sought to address this issue in the recent care reforms for England, now delayed until October 2025. Essentially local authorities have not had the funding to pay a fair rate to residential care providers for some time now.”

The averages also disguise the significant regional differences in care costs, with the average residential care home costing £686 a week in the North East, compared to £955 in the South East.

For those faced with covering this exorbitant cost, there are a number of options. Some sell their home, while others release equity from the property or purchase an “immediate needs” annuity, an insurance policy that provides a regular income in exchange for an upfront lump sum investment.

Another option is to pay for care out of your investments. In an ideal world, you could cover fees from investment income and hope to leave some behind for your family. But this is nigh-on impossible for many taxpayers.

In order to earn £41,600 a year in dividend income after-tax, a higher-rate taxpayer would need to have a £1.6m investment portfolio generating 4pc a year in dividend income. They would also face a huge £21,094 dividend tax bill.

Alice Guy of stockbroker Interactive Investor said: “Paying for care costs from dividend income will be depressingly out of reach for most people as large sums are needed and dividend tax is high, charged at a whopping 33.75pc for higher rate taxpayers, rather than the 20pc charged on capital gains.”

Paying for care with just some dividends will still result in a sizeable tax bill. Dividend tax is charged at 8.75pc for basic-rate taxpayers, while higher-rate taxpayers pay 33.75pc and additional-rate taxpayers are charged 39.35pc.

A higher-rate taxpayer earning £5,000 in dividends will pay £1,350 in dividend tax – up from £1,013 last year, before the allowance was cut. Before 2017, they would have had no tax to pay – as the dividend allowance back then was £5,000.

Based on LaingBuisson’s figures, care can cost self-funders about £58,000 a year, rapidly eating into their hard-earned savings.

Mr Cook said: “When paying for care, you should do so as tax efficiently as possible to make your money go further. For example, you may wish to consider using your Isa savings first as withdrawals are tax free, whereas withdrawals from your pension that surpass your 25pc tax free amount will be taxed at your marginal income tax rate. You can also make use of a capital sum into long term “care” annuities as the income can be paid to the care home free of any taxes.”

