Jeremy Hunt could defy Truss’s pledge to increase defence spending

Jeremy Hunt - Simon Walker / HM Treasury

The new Chancellor could cut defence spending despite Liz Truss vowing to increase it during the Tory leadership campaign.

Jeremy Hunt said departments including the Ministry of Defence would need to find “more efficiencies than they were planning” as part of future cuts.

Ms Truss promised to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2026 and three per cent by 2030.

Mr Hunt also pledged to increase defence spending during his own campaign, describing planned cuts to troop numbers as “unthinkable”.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on his first day in his new role, he refused to say whether Ms Truss’s promise would be upheld.

“We do need to increase defence spending, but I can’t make a promise to you here and now about the timings of that,” he said.

“The long-term ability to fund an increase in defence spending will depend on stability in the economic situation and a healthily growing economy.”

How is Liz Truss still in government when Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked for doing what she wanted him to do?



Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's answer to @Marthakearney: "She has listened"



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/uYHWUCSDba pic.twitter.com/nl0GRZEVGU — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) October 15, 2022

Pressed on the three per cent promise, Mr Hunt added he was “leaving open all possibilities this morning” and said his statement on October 31 would provide clarity.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the defence select committee, led calls for Ms Truss to honour her commitments despite an “understandable reset” of Government economic policy.

“As a former foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt is aware of how our national security and economic security are intertwined,” Mr Ellwood told the Telegraph.

Story continues

“It’s in our interests given the declining international situation to honour our defence spending pledges.”

Ms Truss’s promise of greater investment was key in securing the endorsement of Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, in this summer’s contest after he was widely expected not to support either her or Rishi Sunak.

Mr Wallace is now expected to hold her to the pledges made, echoing comments he made at a party conference fringe event earlier this month.

He had told Iain Dale, the LBC radio presenter: “If I’m just left alone and the [defence] pledges are kept, then I think I can hopefully walk off into the sunset… and feel I’ve contributed.

“[Nato secretary-general] would be a nice job, but I love this. I want to hold the Prime Minister to account on her pledges on defence.”

Truss - Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP

One senior Tory MP said: “Jeremy is not the prime minister. He will make decisions about finding money, but it is for the Prime Minister to decide what her priorities are.

“She has been clear that her priorities were 2.5 per cent by 2026 and 3 per cent by 2030.”

Harriett Baldwin, the Tory MP for West Worcestershire and a former defence procurement minister, urged Ms Truss to “focus on delivering all our 2019 manifesto pledges”.

These included exceeding the minimum Nato commitment of two per cent of GDP and an annual increase to the defence budget of at least 0.5 per cent above inflation.

John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, said: “The Tories must be judged by their actions, not their words, on defence. After being in Washington this week, our allies need to know the UK will reboot defence plans after Ukraine, and this uncertainty will only diminish Britain's reputation and reliability further.”