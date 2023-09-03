Jeremy Hunt downplays prospect of tax cuts in autumn statement

Jeremy Hunt will have disappointed many of his fellow Tory MPs who have been pushing for tax cuts - AFP/Jeff Overs

Jeremy Hunt has downplayed the chances of tax cuts in his autumn statement — saying the government’s priority is to halve inflation.

The Chancellor said that if the government meets the Prime Minister’s pledge to halve inflation from its high of more than 10 per cent, it would be worth five times a 1p income tax cut.

Interviewed on the BBC Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said he wanted to avoid “easy decisions” and instead take ones that are “right for the long term”.

“If we are going to put money in people’s pockets quickly, the fastest thing I can do is deliver the Prime Minister’s pledge to halve inflation,” he said.

“Because that puts not one pence in the pound which might be a tax cut but five pence in the pound in people’s pockets which they wouldn’t have had if inflation stayed high.”

‘We are on track to halve inflation’

Influential backbenchers such as Sir John Redwood have called for tax cuts to promote growth in the economy.

Asked whether he would do so in November’s autumn statement, he said: “There are two ways to bring the tax burden down.

“The first is to grow the economy and we’re making good progress on that. The second is to spend taxpayers’ money more efficiently.”

Mr Hunt said the Bank of England now expects inflation to drop to around five per cent by the end of the year — meeting Mr Sunak’s target.

But this is still far from the Bank’s two per cent target.

The Chancellor told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “As we move into autumn, I know family budgets are still stretched, but inflation is coming down and now is the time to see the job through. We are on track to halve inflation this year and by sticking to our plan we will ease the pressure on families and businesses alike.

“And it should be no surprise, despite the doubting from some, latest figures show we have bounced back better than many other G7 economies and are one of the most attractive countries in the world to invest.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.