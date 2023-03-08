Heathrow forced to cut passenger fees following battle with airlines - live updates

Chris Price
·7 min read
Heathrow Airport has been ordered to reduce passengers charges - Mike Hewitt
Heathrow Airport has been told to cut passenger charges for airlines next year after regulators were pressured by operators who have long said charges at the hub are too high.

Passenger airport charges at Heathrow will fall by a fifth to £25.43 next year - but remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Faced with huge losses as a result of the Covid shutdown, Heathrow had lobbied for charges to be increased to £40.

Airlines, meanwhile, demanded the charges were half of that figure at £20.

In a final decision that will disappoint the airport's shareholders and Heathrow's airlines, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced its final determination over what can be charged over the next four years.

Fees will remain at an average of £31.57 this year - in line with 2022 - before falling to £25.43 for the following three years.

Prior to the pandemic Heathrow charges were £22.91 per passenger.

Read the latest updates below.

07:52 AM

Frankie & Benny's owner to shut 35 restaurants

The Restaurant Group has revealed it will be shutting around 35 of its loss-making casual dining restaurants, which could include chains Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito, in efforts to boost its earnings.

The group said up to three of the restaurants will be converted to Wagamama while the rest will be sold or the lease will be left to expire.

The restaurants had been directly impacted by cost-of-living pressures dampening consumer demand, the company said.

Nevertheless, it reported an overall uplift in sales, having seen an increase in people dining in at Wagamama and across its pub chain Brunning & Price.

Chief executive Andy Hornby said:

We've delivered a strong operating performance for the year in a market which has continued to pose a number of headwinds for casual dining operators.

Current trading has been very encouraging to the great credit of our teams who continue to ensure our customers receive the best experience possible.

We have a clear plan to increase ebitda margins over the next three years and deliver significant value for all our stakeholders.

Frankie &amp; Benny's - REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
07:42 AM

Musk apologises after mocking disabled sacked Twitter worker

Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologised to a sacked worker after their exchange on the social media platform went viral.

Icelandic entrepreneur Halli Thorleifsson had sent a direct public tweet to the billionaire after he was locked out of his work's computer system, telling Musk he could not get HR to respond to him.

Mr Musk had responded with a tweet which appeared to question Mr Thorleifsson's claim, before saying: "The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can't say I have a lot of respect for that."

In a subsequent tweet, he added: "But was he fired? No, you can't be fired if you weren't working in the first place!"

Mr Thorleifsson, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, explained in a Twitter thread that prior to Mr Musk's takeover and the mass layoffs he had been a senior director and his job at that time did not require much typing - which he said he had difficulty with over long periods.

In a follow up tweet, the billionaire apologised:

07:38 AM

Airlines and Heathrow at odds over passenger charges

Heathrow and its airlines have repeatedly clashed as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) repeatedly delayed its final determination on passenger charges.

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill sets out why:

Both sides now have six weeks in which they can appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority over the CAA's decision.

Airlines claim Heathrow is already one of the world's most expensive airports and the main reason charges need to be increased is to service one of the UK's biggest corporate debt piles and allow dividends to be paid to its predominantly overseas shareholders.

The airport, meanwhile, has argued that it needs to increase charges to invest in vital upgrades to terminals and their facilities.

Heathrow is owned by a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, alongside sovereign wealth funds from Qatar, Singapore and China and pension funds.

Critics argue that some £4bn has been paid in dividends to shareholders since 2012.

07:24 AM

Travis Perkins to train 10,000 apprentices within seven years

Travis Perkins has revealed plans to train 10,000 apprentices by 2030.

The building materials firm said it hopes the target will help address a "critical industry skills gap" and develop skills needed to help deliver new homes and infrastructure.

Nick Roberts, chief executive of the company, said the ambition will bring "fresh talent" and improve diversity in the industry.

It comes two months after the latest Construction Skills Network (CSN) report indicated that an extra 225,000 construction workers may be needed by 2027 to address labour demand.

Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins

07:05 AM

Good morning

The Chancellor is understood to be considering a new programme of tax relief for businesses to ease the pain of rising corporation tax.

Jeremy Hunt will use next week’s Budget to set out a fresh capital allowances regime, according to the Financial Times.

It is also designed to soften the blow of the end of a £25bn "super-deduction" tax break for investment.

The two-year scheme had provided 130pc tax relief to businesses when purchasing equipment.

Mr Hunt has faced calls from Conservative MPs to cut corporation tax, which will rise from 19pc to 25pc from April 1.

5 things to start your day

1)  TikTok meets GCHQ to soothe security concerns | Chinese app launches charm offensive aimed at preventing a crackdown in Britain

2) UK facing biggest mortgage payment crunch in developed world, warns Fitch | Ratings agency predicts that rising rates will leave 135,000 households in arrears

3) Pound slumps as Fed chief warns of higher interest rates | Powell sticks to strong messaging: ‘We will stay the course until the job is done’

4) Bank of England admits Brexit makes City easier to regulate | Threadneedle Street says leaving EU has been good for competition and flexibility

5) British operator ‘extremely disappointed’ as French rival wins HMRC post-Brexit border contract | Blow for supporters of domestic procurement as Sodexo awarded key border contract

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 1pc to 7,291.90. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.4pc to 2,429.83.

Chinese shares sank after officials in Beijing announced plans for a regulatory shakeup. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2.5pc to 20,021.10, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.5pc to 3,269.33.

However, Japan's shares closed higher for a fourth straight day, supported by a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5pc to end at 28,444.19, while the broader Topix index rose 0.3pc to 2,051.21.

Wall Street stocks tumbled yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.7pc lower at 32,856.46. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.5pc to 3,986.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite finished down 1.3pc at 11,530.33.

The bond market doubled down on the likelihood of a US recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury surged to its highest level since 2007 at 5.02pc, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury remain just under 4pc.

The gap between the two notes exceeded a percentage point for the first time since 1982, deepening the closely watched inverted yield curve.

