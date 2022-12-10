Jeremy Hunt faces Tory rebellion over £7bn government spending on ‘woke’ projects

Whitehall sources said Jeremy Hunt would consider the report’s findings as part of an efficiency review - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

Jeremy Hunt is facing a rebellion from 40 Conservative MPs over £7 billion of government spending on “woke” projects.

The MPs have written to the Chancellor to demand that ministers cut spending on equality and diversity measures and grants to charities and quangos in order to reduce taxes.

Their letter criticises Mr Hunt’s decision to “tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War”, and to “spend more public money in 2023 and 2024 than at any point since the mid-1970s”.

It comes ahead of the publication of a new report by the Conservative Way Forward group on Monday, which will claim that £7 billion of public money is spent on “politically motivated and divisive activities” each year.

The group’s research is based on an audit of government accounts and Freedom of Information requests to 6,000 public bodies, and will point to spending on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives in government, arms-length organisations and contractors including the company building HS2.

EDI jobs in the public sector cost the taxpayer £557 million a year, the report will claim, while billions are spent on diversity initiatives by quangos including on contributions to a campaign on “unlearning whiteness” by the publicly-funded Arts Council.



The letter, signed by senior Tories backing the report including David Davis, Sir Jake Berry, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Esther McVey, said: “We need to be able to reassure our constituents, who are worried about the cost of living crisis, that every penny of taxpayers’ money spent on their behalf provides value for money and is not wasted.

“We will have a much better chance of cutting taxes or spending more on frontline public services if we end this sort of waste.”

The MPs called for measures to tackle EDI spending in the public sector to be announced in the Budget this Spring.

On Saturday night, Whitehall sources said Mr Hunt would consider the report’s findings as part of an efficiency review he announced in the Autumn Statement last month.

The Chancellor has said he is “very concerned” about the tax burden and “absolutely” wants to cut it, but stressed that the Treasury prioritised bringing down inflation first.

The Conservative Way Forward group, a Thatcherite think tank, was relaunched by Steve Baker, the the Conservative MP, in August. Mr Baker stepped down as its chairman when he was appointed as a Northern Ireland minister, and has been replaced by Greg Smith.

A Treasury spokesman said: “The Chancellor has been clear that spending discipline is crucial for building market credibility, ensuring economic stability, driving long-term growth and sustainably funding public services.

“Value for money remains paramount for the Treasury. To help manage pressures from higher inflation and keep spending focused on the government’s priorities, departments will continue to identify efficiency savings in day-to-day budgets.

“To support departments to do this, the Chancellor is launching an efficiency and savings review. This will include reprioritising spending away from lower-value and low-priority programmes.”