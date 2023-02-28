Jeremy Hunt handed £56bn Budget boost

Szu Ping Chan
3 min read
jeremy hunt - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
jeremy hunt - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A sharp fall in energy prices and brighter economic outlook will hand Jeremy Hunt a £56bn boost in next month's Budget, a leading think tank has said, as campaigners demand tax cuts.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said plunging wholesale gas costs and more "tax-rich" growth, particularly from workers and businesses paying additional income and corporation tax, will help the UK to avoid a prolonged recession predicted just a few months ago.

The IFS's pre-Budget analysis showed public borrowing this financial year is on course to be £31bn less than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in November, and some £25bn lower in 2023-24.

The findings are likely to renew calls for action in the Chancellor's March 15 Budget to dampen the impact of a "double whammy" of the removal of  investment incentives and an increase in corporation tax, which is due to rise by six percentage points to 25pc in April.

Brian McBride, president of the Confederation of British Industry, warned this week that "such a stark rise" in corporation tax "will be an immediate red flag" for companies looking to invest.

The IFS said that the corporation tax rise "won't raise as much as what it does in the short run", over the medium and long term, signalling that projected revenues will fall short of Treasury forecasts as companies seek to minimise their bills.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, added: "If you look at the forecasts for corporation tax revenues over the next couple of years, given the increase in the rate, we ended up with a corporation tax take as a fraction of national income which is really quite high [by the standard of advanced economies].

"And that's something that I think the Government may start to be getting a little concerned about."

In a separate warning, Michael Saunders, a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates, said the Chancellor badly needs a strategy to improve potential economic growth" and prevent the economy becoming "stuck in a rut of little or no rise in living standards, and, with weak growth in tax revenues, facing unpalatable fiscal options to maintain fiscal sustainability – such as a rising tax burden and low public spending growth".

The IFS noted that in the financial year so far, revenues have been "stronger than expected across a wide range of taxes. And it would be likely that at least some – if not all – of this will persist into future years."

Falling energy prices will mean the cost of government support for households and businesses plunges to just £1.4bn in the next financial year, helping the government save almost £11bn.

However, the IFS warned that the short-term borrowing boost would not allow for permanent spending increases, with higher inflation in future years likely to raise the UK's debt interest bill as well as increase spending on working age benefits.

Isabel Stockton, an economist at the IFS, said: "Short-term savings cannot finance permanently higher spending.

"The Chancellor likely has less fiscal room for manoeuvre than recent headlines might suggest."

The think tank also said tax rises or spending cuts would be needed for the Government to end public sector pay disputes and crippling strike action. It said handing workers a CPI-matching 5.5pc pay award would add around £5bn to the pay bill.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the IFS, said economists also warned that the Government's meddling with pension taxes and reliefs over the past decade had "almost certainly been responsible" for some people taking early retirement.

Mr Johnson also blamed an "absurd lack of flexibility" and a complex web of tax rules for people stopping work early.

He said: "I think some people probably take decisions about whether to stop working or not, because they're just so unsure about what the impact might be on their tax bills of continuing."

