Jeremy Hunt’s OBR slapdown shows Truss-era disillusionment has not fully disappeared

When unpacking the missteps in Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, the fallout from which ultimately did for her premiership, critics often alight on three single letters: OBR.

The then prime minister’s decision not to have the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) run the numbers on her vast package of tax cuts is deemed by them a risk too far.

It was one of a number of factors that spooked the markets: how the tax cuts were funded by huge borrowing; the recent sacking of the top Treasury mandarin; the swift promise of more tax cuts to come.

But a lesson preached by those who shook their heads as interest rates on the Government’s long-term debt soared was that ignoring or going up against the OBR was foolish.

It was not just many economists and political opponents who made the point, but Tories too, not least the man appointed initially to clean up the financial mess: Jeremy Hunt.

The Chancellor, who took up the role in the dying days of the Truss administration and was kept in the job by Rishi Sunak, made a point of talking up the importance of the OBR.

In his fiscal statements to date he has carefully thanked the OBR, the Government’s independent economic forecaster set up by George Osborne, for their work.

Privately, many Tories accept that space for arguing reforms should be made as to how the OBR’s influential five-year forecasts shape policy-making has gone after the Truss project’s implosion.

This makes Mr Hunt’s public criticism of Richard Hughes, the OBR chairman, aired on Thursday via an interview with the BBC, so eye-catching.

Mr Hughes had not held back at a House of Lords committee appearance last month about the way Mr Hunt and his Treasury is handling projections for future public spending.

The details lie in the blurry mix of politics and economics at play.

The Chancellor has said for years after the election he plans to increase annual public spending by just one per cent above inflation. In recent years it has been well above three per cent.

That amounts, when prices are taken into account, to a sizable cut in unprotected departments like the Home Office and the Communities Department. Think tanks have said it amounts to austerity 2.0.

There is a political element to the approach. Keeping public spending tight challenges Labour to say whether they will spend more or accept big cuts are needed. If they do the latter, the Tories will warn of secret tax rises to come to pay for the extra spending.

And yet, Mr Hunt has also made no effort to say where the spending cuts will land. Again, there is a technical cover: a spending review after the election would sort out all those details.

‘A work of fiction’

But it prompted Mr Hughes, echoing a criticism heard by other leading economists, to call out the approach in blunt terms.

Mr Hughes said: “Some people call [the projections] a work of fiction, but that is probably being generous when someone has bothered to write a work of fiction and the Government hasn’t even bothered to write down what its departmental spending plans are underpinning the plans for public services.”

Now Mr Hunt has shot back. “Those words are wrong and they shouldn’t have been said. Governments decide spending plans and spending reviews,” he told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.

“The next spending review will start in April 2025 and obviously until that point when that spending review is done we don’t publish our spending plans, no government ever has.”

The criticism was notably direct, especially given the efforts which the Chancellor has made – as the markets watch on – to be seen on side with the OBR.

It also, perhaps, hints at a wider truth: that on the Tory benches frustration with the OBR and its immense influence over policy decisions stretches beyond Truss purists.

Members of Mr Sunak’s Cabinet have privately grumbled at having to go cap in hand to OBR chiefs to convince them that reforms to be announced will result in a boost in economic growth.

The power of the OBR lies in its five-year forecast. Both the Tories and Labour, should they take office, have promised to get government debt falling across a five-year period.

That means the way the OBR crunches the numbers – their estimates for growth and spending and tax revenues and debt – is seen as critical.

If the OBR suggests the Government will not meet its debt target, the markets could be spooked – so making sure the OBR says otherwise is a priority for all budgets and autumn statements.

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are not about to wage war with the OBR. Unlike the approach of Ms Truss and her core supporters, they will keep defending the OBR and its approach.

But the Chancellor’s bite back suggests a wider Tory disillusionment with the forecaster, that could rear its head should the party find itself in opposition come the end of the year.

