Jeremy Hunt has one last chance to save the Tories from electoral oblivion

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters - Henry Nicholls / REUTERS / File Photo

Britain is standing at a financial crossroads. On Wednesday Jeremy Hunt can choose to continue along the road of ever rising taxes, which leads only to political oblivion at the general election in two years’ time, or he can make some bold, tactical moves that remove some of the many tax perversities holding the country back.

The Chancellor is cautious by nature. Bond markets’ reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget – barely six months ago – will have only convinced him that his instincts are right.

But Mr Hunt should be bold. The Government has some “fiscal headroom”, as economists say. Britain narrowly avoided falling into recession at the end of 2022 and the Energy Price Guarantee, the government’s intervention in energy markets, has cost billions of pounds less than expected.

What should the priorities be? It seems almost certain energy bills will be capped longer than originally planned, that is the right call.

Workers are already being squeezed from all sides by inflation, and taxes should not add to the burden. Mr Hunt should commit to increasing both the starting point for income taxation and the higher-rate, 40pc, threshold, rather than persisting with the freeze until April 2028 as planned.

Many people who do not have an intimate understanding of the tax system may not have realised why, but they will be feeling poorer as a result. It’s hardly an inspiring vision of Conservative values, or the rocket boosters needed to jump-start the economy into growth.

I’m not hopeful Mr Hunt shares my views, but if he still wants to have a job in 2025 he needs at the very least to signal that the tax man isn’t going to take ever-bigger bites from our pay packets.

What is more likely is a reversal of a truly pointless policy that is actively keeping experienced older workers out of the labour market.

So-called “recycling” rules mean that once someone takes cash out of their pension they are severely limited in how much they can put back into a pension in the future.

Story continues

There is very little evidence that anyone has ever pulled money out of a pension and then immediately stuck it back in to claim tax relief again.

The only thing the neatly named “money purchase annual allowance” has done is give a reason for people in their 50s not to carry on working.

There has been much discussion in recent weeks about the missing 500,000 middle-aged workers who left the workforce during the pandemic and never returned.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, thinks it is chronic ill-health rather than a desire for strong cocktails and Mediterranean cruises. But at the moment someone who has accessed their pension, which is possible from their 55th birthday, is limited to annual contributions of just £4,000.

That is a gross figure, so includes tax relief and anything an employer has put in, meaning you can really only put in around £2,000 a year of your own money, presuming it is matched by your employer.

Whether or not this is contributing to Britain’s productivity problem is irrelevant – no-one should be discouraged from saving for their retirement.

There are also whispers of reforms to childcare funding, although a minister recently downplayed expectations.

This is an area clearly in Labour’s sights and where, if executed correctly, the Tories could win swathes of middle-class urban areas. At the moment parents have to battle through a mess of schemes: the tax-free childcare programme (which has abominably low take-up) and the 15 and 30 “free hours” regimes.

For starters, the hours aren’t actually free and the funding only kicks in after a child’s third birthday.

More money should be targeted at the first birthday when mothers generally have to decide whether or not to go back to work.

Many readers will argue taxpayers should not fund other people’s children. The obvious retort is that without children there will be no-one to fund your state pension in 20 years’ time.