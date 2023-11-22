Jeremy Hunt plots to cut National Insurance in Autumn Statement

Daniel Martin
·3 min read
Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons
Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a cut to National Insurance in a boost for 28 million people when he delivers his Autumn Statement this afternoon.

The headline rates of the levy are expected to be reduced as the Chancellor also unveils what is due to be the biggest business tax cut in half a century.

Mr Hunt will tell MPs in the House of Commons that the Tories will “reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more”.

The Chancellor will insist that his plan for the economy can deliver growth and reduce the national debt.

He will say: “Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done. Conservatives know that a dynamic economy depends less on the decisions and diktats of ministers than on the energy and enterprise of the British people.”

It had also been rumoured that Mr Hunt would cut income tax, but it is thought this could be delayed until the Budget in March.

Boost for working people

Economists said this morning that the Treasury may have decided to target NI because it is better targeted at working people.

Most workers pay 12 per cent of their earnings above a threshold of £12,500 while most pensioners, who have benefited recently from huge increases in the state pension, do not pay the levy.

Julian Jessop tweeted that an NI cut would also be less painful for the Treasury, as 1p off the basic rate of income tax costs the Treasury £5.7billion compared to £4.7billion for 1p off the main rates of NI.

Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt have spent the past few months warning that tax cuts would be inflationary and would harm the economic recovery.

But there have been rising calls from Tory backbenchers urging the Chancellor to cut taxes, now that he has met his target to halve inflation since the start of the year.

It is possible that other tax cuts – such as inheritance tax and stamp duty – will come, although they too could be delayed until March.

Business tax cuts a priority

Mr Hunt has said his priority is reducing tax on business. He will today permanently extend “full expensing”, which allows companies to claim back up to 25p for every pound invested and was due to end in March 2026.

Labour claimed an NI cut would make only a small difference to families who have seen their tax bills rise in recent years.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “We welcome the suggestion there will be a tax cut for working people. We have been calling for that in the Labour Party for some time.

“But the fact of the matter is that on average people are paying £4,000 more a year in tax under the Conservatives. So a couple of hundred quid off a year will be good but they are still going to be down £3,500 a year.

“And at a time when the Government is taking more money from us than ever before, people at home will be asking, well, what am I getting for that money when public services are on their knees and the economy is not heading in the right direction.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • The AI startup behind Stable Diffusion is now testing generative video

    Stable Diffusion's generative art can now be animated, developer Stability AI announced.

  • Biden just turned 81. The smartest arguments for why he is — and isn't — too old to be president

    Are there advantages to President Biden’s age that some Americans are overlooking?

  • OpenAI and Microsoft hit with copyright lawsuit from non-fiction authors

    The complaint was filed by Julian Sancton on behalf of a group of nonfiction authors who said they were not compensated for the use of their books and academic journals in training the company's large language model.

  • FrontEdge raises $10M in debt, equity from TLG, Flexport to facilitate trade for African exporters

    In the dynamic landscape of African international trade, a prevalent challenge looms large: A mere 30% of trade volumes find financial intermediaries in banks. The opportunity to reshape African trade becomes apparent when considering the annual value of international trade volumes — a staggering $1.2 trillion. One of them is FrontEdge, a Lagos-based fintech that has recently raised $10 million in debt and equity seed round (the former contributing over 70%) to enable the growth of African cross-border trade.

  • ChatGPT's voice chat feature is rolling out to free users

    OpenAI introduced voice chats with ChatGPT on Android and iOS back in September, but it only made the feature available to Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

  • Callyope monitors mental health through speech-based technology

    French startup Callyope isn’t your average startup as it is addressing a very hard problem in a highly regulated industry. The startup is building a remote patient monitoring platform for people living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and potentially other mental health issues. Callyope recently raised a $2.4 million (€2.2 million) funding round co-led by 360 Capital and Bpifrance’s Digital Venture fund.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Florida judge finds Tesla, Elon Musk knew of defective Autopilot system

    There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.

  • Gwen Stefani tells Niall Horan, 'I actually feel sick for you right now,' as cutthroat 'The Voice' Playoffs begin

    Niall made the "horrendous decision" to eliminate an early favorite, just moments after he'd praised her ability "to sell a song unlike anyone I’ve ever seen."

  • Paramount Plus delivers big discounts ahead of Black Friday — sign up for just $2

    Get Paramount+ for as little as $2 during this Cyber Week sale.

  • East Carolina makes first wild buzzer-beater of CBB season in win over Kennesaw State

    Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.

  • Stability AI gets into the video-generating game

    AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.

  • China's EV upstart Li Auto hunts for chip talent in Singapore

    Li Auto, an electric vehicle maker adored by young Chinese families, is stepping up its endeavors to build in-house automotive chips and has gone abroad to seek talent for the course. The eight-year-old company is currently hiring five positions in Singapore to develop silicon carbide (SiC) power modules, an electrical component that uses SiC semiconductors in switching, according to the firm's LinkedIn recruitment notices which were posted yesterday. The headcount includes the hire of a general manager, who will be responsible for establishing Li Auto's R&D center in the city-state and formulating the tech and product roadmaps of power semiconductors for the firm.

  • Kinterra Capital's debut $565M fund to support mining for battery metals

    Kinterra Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, has closed its $565 million debut fund dedicated to securing critical mineral assets for battery development. The influx of private capital comes amid increasing government incentives into the sourcing and production of battery materials in North America. Kinterra's oversubscribed round will target asset-level investments in North America, Western Europe and Australia over the next eight to 10 years, according to the company.

  • Tiger Global chieftain Scott Shleifer transitions to advisory role after wild ride

    Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund outfit and obtained by TechCrunch, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."

  • Gas prices: National average at lowest level of 2023 ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

    Gas prices slide lower as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving.

  • Binance and CEO ‘CZ’ plead guilty to federal charges, agreed to pay $4.3B in fines

    It’s been an eventful week for crypto exchanges and the U.S. government. Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” the founder and CEO of Binance, is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to a number of violations brought on through the Department of Justice and other U.S. agencies. Richard Teng, Binance’s former global head of regional markets, will be the exchange's new CEO, Zhao shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.

  • Tesla's congestion fee bills $1 a minute to charge your car past 90 percent

    Tesla's Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.

  • Tesla launched its own car insurance. These drivers say it's a lemon: 'totally ridiculous'

    Tesla Insurance has angered customers in online posts, including a Better Business Bureau website, complaints to state regulators, and Reuters interviews.

  • Rachel Bilson says having a tween is 'half terrifying, half exciting'

    The actress and mom opens up about her 9-year-old daughter and her love of nostalgic brands.