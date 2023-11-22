Jeremy Hunt plots to cut National Insurance in Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering the Autumn Statement in the House of Commons - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a cut to National Insurance in a boost for 28 million people when he delivers his Autumn Statement this afternoon.

The headline rates of the levy are expected to be reduced as the Chancellor also unveils what is due to be the biggest business tax cut in half a century.

Mr Hunt will tell MPs in the House of Commons that the Tories will “reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more”.

The Chancellor will insist that his plan for the economy can deliver growth and reduce the national debt.

He will say: “Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done. Conservatives know that a dynamic economy depends less on the decisions and diktats of ministers than on the energy and enterprise of the British people.”

It had also been rumoured that Mr Hunt would cut income tax, but it is thought this could be delayed until the Budget in March.

Boost for working people

Economists said this morning that the Treasury may have decided to target NI because it is better targeted at working people.

Most workers pay 12 per cent of their earnings above a threshold of £12,500 while most pensioners, who have benefited recently from huge increases in the state pension, do not pay the levy.

Julian Jessop tweeted that an NI cut would also be less painful for the Treasury, as 1p off the basic rate of income tax costs the Treasury £5.7billion compared to £4.7billion for 1p off the main rates of NI.

Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt have spent the past few months warning that tax cuts would be inflationary and would harm the economic recovery.

But there have been rising calls from Tory backbenchers urging the Chancellor to cut taxes, now that he has met his target to halve inflation since the start of the year.

It is possible that other tax cuts – such as inheritance tax and stamp duty – will come, although they too could be delayed until March.

Business tax cuts a priority

Mr Hunt has said his priority is reducing tax on business. He will today permanently extend “full expensing”, which allows companies to claim back up to 25p for every pound invested and was due to end in March 2026.

Labour claimed an NI cut would make only a small difference to families who have seen their tax bills rise in recent years.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “We welcome the suggestion there will be a tax cut for working people. We have been calling for that in the Labour Party for some time.

“But the fact of the matter is that on average people are paying £4,000 more a year in tax under the Conservatives. So a couple of hundred quid off a year will be good but they are still going to be down £3,500 a year.

“And at a time when the Government is taking more money from us than ever before, people at home will be asking, well, what am I getting for that money when public services are on their knees and the economy is not heading in the right direction.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.