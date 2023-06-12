Jeremy Hunt promises ‘path to lower taxes’

Jeremy Hunt has announced a new 'public sector productivity review' that will report back by the autumn - REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Jeremy Hunt has promised to lower taxes in the future as he launched a major review on how to make the public sector more productive.

The Chancellor said on Monday that if state organisations were as efficient as the private sector, it would help the country save money and put it on a “sustainable path to lower taxes”.

The comments came after Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation from Parliament on Friday night, when he accused Rishi Sunak of diverting from the path of conservatism.

‌In his 1,000-word statement, the former prime minister demanded that Mr Sunak “cut business and personal taxes rather than endlessly putting them up”.

On Monday, he accused the Prime Minister of “talking rubbish” in the row over his resignation honours list.

Mr Sunak is facing three imminent by-elections after the resignation of Mr Johnson and his allies Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

The by-elections are likely to lead to intense pressure on him to set out firm plans to cut taxes. He is said to be considering income tax cuts before the 2024 general election.

The Telegraph has launched a campaign calling for inheritance tax to be scrapped.

One of Mr Hunt’s Cabinet colleagues, Penny Mordaunt, piled further pressure on the Prime Minister, saying she was “unapologetic” that the UK needs to be “taxing less”.

Speaking to the Centre for Policy Studies on Monday, Mr Hunt announced a new “public sector productivity review” that would report back by the autumn.

‌The Chancellor said increasing the efficiency of the state would improve living standards and drive growth.

“That would mean a boost not just to GDP, but GDP per capita,” he said.

“It would mean increasing tax revenues without increasing tax rates. And it would put us on a sustainable path to lower taxes.

“It is also the route followed by Margaret Thatcher whose union reforms, privatisations and support for competition delivered lasting growth and productivity.”

The review, to be carried out by John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, will challenge the public sector on how to do more for less.

It will consider greater digitisation, more use of artificial intelligence, better use of property and ways to work with the private sector.

Public sector ‘must challenge itself more’

A Treasury source said: “The public sector must challenge itself on how we can evolve in better ways and new delivery models, rather than being reliant on ‘just a little bit more’.”

Speaking at the same conference as Mr Hunt earlier in the day, Ms Mordaunt said she was in favour of “taxing less”.

The Leader of the House of Commons also criticised the focus on culture wars, adding that issues like social care and housing were important.

“And that’s why I am unapologetic about talking about building more and taxing less and not talking about culture wars, because it doesn’t move the country forward,” she said.

It came a day after Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, and Sir John Redwood, the former Tory Cabinet minister, urged the Prime Minister to lay out tax-cutting proposals to bring the party together.

Research published on Monday found that council tax bills have soared by 79 per cent in real terms in the 30 years since the levy was introduced.

The fee for the average band D home is now more than £2,000.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance found that 244 councils – more than half – had never decreased their level of council tax.

John O’Connell, the pressure group’s chief executive, said: “Households in every corner of the country are being hammered by higher rates year after year.

“Three decades since its introduction, the relentless climb of council tax shows no sign of reaching its peak.

“Only by cutting wasteful spending and binning pointless pet projects can town hall bosses bear down on the council tax burden.”

An average band D bill when council tax was introduced in 1993 was £568. It has now hit £2,065 – a 79 per cent increase once inflation is taken into account.

‌Nottingham has increased its council tax in cash terms more than any other English local authority since 1993, from £630 to £2,412. Wandsworth increased its bills less in real terms than anywhere else, at just one per cent.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said: “In recent years, the Government has relied on council tax-raising powers to increase councils’ core spending power.”

The row over taxes is the latest front in a long-running Tory argument over how to promote growth in the economy post-Covid.

Supporters of Mr Johnson and Liz Truss, his successor as prime minister, say tax cuts could boost the economy. However, Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt insist that inflation must be brought down first.

Business leaders have criticised the direction of the Government’s economic policy, including Sir James Dyson – who earlier this year said the Tories’ approach was “stupid” and “short-sighted”.

On Friday night, Mr Johnson waded into the row again, accusing the Prime Minister of having lost the party’s mojo.

He said in his statement: “Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.

“We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda.

“We need to cut business and personal taxes – and not just as pre-election gimmicks – rather than endlessly putting them up.

“We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.”

He also accused a House of Commons committee investigating him over partygate of being a “kangaroo court” – and said he would step down as an MP with immediate effect.

