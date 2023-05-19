Jeremy Hunt’s stealth tax raid equivalent to a 10pc rise in income tax

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13916860d) British Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaks at the British Chambers of Commerce Global Annual Conference in London, Britain, 17 May 2023. British Chambers of Commerce holds annual conference, London, United Kingdom - 17 May 2023 - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jeremy Hunt’s income tax freeze will have the same financial impact as a 10 percentage point rise in the tax rate for Britain’s lowest earners.

The Chancellor’s six-year freeze on income tax thresholds is expected to net the Treasury an extra £78bn – but could drag 4m more people into paying 40pc or more on their earnings by 2028.

An earner on £20,000 today will have to pay £3,762 in income tax and National Insurance by 2028 because of the freeze. If the Government raised the income tax rate from 20pc to 30pc instead, they would pay around the same at £3,796, according to calculations by the broker Interactive Investor.

Tax allowances typically rise in line with inflation but were frozen by Rishi Sunak in 2022 when he was chancellor. Mr Hunt has extended the freeze for two more years.

If thresholds rose in line with inflation, then an earner on £20,000 would pay almost £1,000 less in tax.

The tax grab will also squeeze middle earners – a worker on £50,000 today will have to pay £16,493 in tax by 2028.

This is around the same as a 5pc income tax rise, Interactive Investor said. If thresholds increased in line with inflation, they would pay almost £2,000 less at £14,568.

Alice Guy, of Interactive Investor, said the tax grab would hit households already struggling to navigate the cost of living crisis.

“Many families are fighting hard to make ends meet as costs rise, but fiscal drag means that the odds are increasingly stacked against them,” she said.

One in five taxpayers are expected to be in a higher-rate bracket by 2027, four times as high as the share of adults paying the higher-rate in the early 1990s.

This week the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said the freeze on income tax will be the Treasury’s single biggest revenue raise since Geoffrey Howe increased VAT from 8pc to 15pc in 1979.

The IFS warned the freeze would “disincentivise work” and drag hundreds of thousands of teachers and nurses into the higher-rate band for the first time.

Story continues

Ms Guy added that anyone who found themselves approaching a higher tax bracket should consider increasing their pension contributions to help soften the blow.

“They are tax free, meaning that it only costs £80 to pay £100 into your pension if you’re a basic-rate taxpayer and £60 to pay in £100 if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer,” she said.

The Government was approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.