Jeremy Hunt: 'We're all going to be paying a bit more tax'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appearing on the BBC One

Jeremy Hunt has warned everyone will have to make the “sacrifice” of paying higher taxes as he braces Britons for his grim Autumn budget next week.

The Chancellor said the country could not “run away from” its financial problems and he will have to make “very difficult decisions” to balance the books.

He confirmed that even those on lower incomes will face having to hand over more to the Exchequer, but said he would try and soften the blow for them.

Mr Hunt is expected to outline £35 billion of spending cuts and £20 billion in tax rises when he delivers his Autumn Statement to MPs on Thursday.

The Chancellor is also planning to wage a war on Government waste as he seeks to head off a potential rebellion from Tory MPs over his plans.

“We're all going to be paying a bit more tax, I'm afraid,” Mr Hunt said when asked who would be affected by Thursday’s announcement.

He said ministers will be asking "everyone for sacrifices", but "there's only so much you can ask from people on the very lowest incomes".

Mr Hunt also insisted his Autumn statement is “not just going to be bad news” and that it will set out a “plan” through the crisis and back to growth.

“I think what people recognise is that if you want to give people confidence about the future, you have to be honest about the present,” he told Sky News.

"This will be a plan to help bring down inflation, help control high energy prices and also get our way back to growing healthily, which is what we need so much."

Asked if the budget would see a return to austerity, he replied: “We know that to deal with problems you have to face into them, not run away from them.

"They are going to be very difficult decisions, but we are a resilient country and we've faced much bigger challenges, frankly, in our history.”

Mr Hunt also promised to spell out the true cost ordinary Britons will pay and not to “hide” his revenue raising in the form of stealth levies.

'I'm not going to be hiding anything I do'

The Chancellor is understood to be looking at the widespread freezing of the thresholds which determine how much tax people and businesses pay.

Doing so for income tax, national insurance, and business VAT are all under consideration.

Such a move at a time of high inflation and rising wages would see hundreds of thousands more low earning Britons drag into paying tax.

Asked if freezing thresholds was a “sneaky” way of putting up taxes, Mr Hunt said: "The principle of my approach is that I'm not going to be hiding anything I do.

"I've been completely explicit that taxes are going to go up, and that's a very difficult thing for me to do because I came into politics to do the exact opposite.

"So, I will be honest, I will be fair and it will be a balanced approach that recognises that the economy is struggling at the moment, businesses are struggling, families are struggling.”

'Sound money has to come first'

Mr Hunt insisted that “sound money has to come first” because the “mistakes” Liz Truss made in her mini-budget had rocked confidence in Britain.

But he promised he “will not be an ideological budget” and that he will be “taking the difficult decisions that are right for the country”.

Opposition politicians said ordinary Britons “will never forgive the Conservative Party” for having to hike taxes due to mismanagement of the economy.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said she would “make fairer choices for working people paying the price for this Tory crisis”.

“I’d put forward a real plan to grow our economy. Britain has so much potential. Labour will unlock that,” she said.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat finance spokeswoman, added: "This economic chaos has to end.

“Years of mismanagement of the economy by this Government and a disastrous budget has blown a blackhole in Britain's finances.

"Hardworking families look set to be clobbered with yet more unfair tax hikes because the Conservative party crashed the economy.”