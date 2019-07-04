Jeremy Hunt's China crisis could be bad news for British exports

Jeremy Hunt is polling behind Boris Johnson in the race to become Tory leader - Bloomberg

The so-called “golden era” in UK-China relations has lost some of its shine after foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt refused to rule out sanctions against Beijing over escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

Then-Chancellor George Osborne’s charm offensive in 2015 promised a new period of booming trade and investment with China.

However, Mr Hunt - who is competing with Boris Johnson to become prime minister - angered Beijing earlier this week, saying China could “face serious consequences” over its treatment of protesters in the former British colony.

His warning comes just as Britain looks for new friends ahead of Brexit. Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to the UK, said Mr Hunt’s comments urging Beijing to not use the protests as “pretext for repression” had damaged relations between Britain and a major trading partner only growing in importance.

China was only 15th on the list of Britain’s trading partners 20 years ago. Today it is fourth, accounting for 7.5pc of all UK trade - a five-fold increase.

While the bulk of goods trade between the two countries flows from the East, UK exports to the world’s second-largest economy have also leapt in that period.

China has surged from the 40th to the seventh-biggest export market for UK businesses since 1998, worth almost £40bn last year. A burgeoning middle class in China has become a key market for the likes of luxury fashion house Burberry, while London’s mining giants have ridden the country’s construction boom.

Deteriorating UK-China relations could also deal Britain’s already embattled car industry another blow. More than a quarter of UK exports entering China are vehicles, making them the top export, followed by petroleum products and pharmaceutical goods, according to official figures.

China’s rising financial clout has also made it a key investor in major UK infrastructure projects. Chinese companies have been involved in the development of the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, upgrades to Manchester airport, while talks have been held with Chinese businesses about over building parts of the High Speed 2 rail link.

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese Studies at King’s College London, explains that “you have a China that is more and more potentially important to the UK as we look to exit the EU”.

She added that Britain’s departure from the bloc could lead to a relationship that “is unburdened by the history and more transactional”.

The UK remains the top European destination for foreign direct investment from China and will need to continue to attract cash from Beijing in the post-Brexit era.

Prof Brown warns that tensions over Hong Kong come at a time when “China is way, way more powerful than ever before and a China which is more significant to the UK”. He adds: “The UK now potentially needs China more than it seems China needs the UK.”