Jeremy Lin pulls triple-double to lead New Taipei Kings to 5th straight win

The New Taipei Kings, led by Jeremy Lin, beat the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers Sunday to secure a historic fifth consecutive win in the P.League+.

The rundown: The Kings finished Sunday's game 109-93 at Xinzhuang Gymnasium, their home court, in New Taipei City. With this, they broke their record of four straight wins at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

They could tie up with the Taipei Fubon Braves if they beat the Steelers once again on Dec. 3. With six in a row, the Braves have the longest winning streak at the beginning of a season, which they also achieved in the inaugural PLG 2020-21.

First triple-double: Lin, 35, finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. This is his first triple-double of the season and fourth overall in the PLG.

Sunday's game was also Lin’s first match against his former team, for which he had a 50-point triple-double in April. Steelers head coach Chiou Dah-tzong praised the former NBA star — known for his “Linsanity” era — for his flexibility and shooting.

What’s next: The Kings, for which Jeremy's younger brother Joseph also plays, will welcome the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) team Meralco Bolts at its home court Wednesday for a match-up under the East Asia Super League.

The PBA team recently added U.S. player Zach Lofton to its roster as the second import after British-Rwandan player Prince Ibeh. Lofton previously played for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League.

