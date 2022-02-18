Jeremy Main, convicted of murdering his daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Jeremy Main is escorted from court Friday after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 17-month-old daughter, Makenzie.

TAVARES — Jurors Friday rejected the state’s bid for the death penalty for Jeremy Main, the man who drowned his 17-month-old baby in 2017 when his wife told him she wanted a divorce.

They unanimously agreed that the act was heinous, atrocious, and cruel, and agreed with the statutory aggravators that Makenzie was younger than 12 and she was killed by a family member. But they rejected the notion that he had committed the murder in a cold, calculated premeditated way.

They also agreed there were at least two mitigating factors in the life of the man marked from birth by a shortage of oxygen, and a life of physical and emotional abuse, deep depression, and borderline personality.

But not every juror believed the Main, who declined to be interviewed by the Daily Commercial, should be executed for his crime. Florida statute requires that a 12-member jury reach a unanimous decision for a death sentence. There was no indication of what the vote was.

Circuit Judge James Baxley sentenced Main to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is the last photo of Makenzie Main taken before her her death on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The child's father, Jeremy Main, was found guilty of killing Makenzie in the bathtub of the family's Lady Lake home. Main was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 18, 2022.

'He was not put in good soil'

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams said the murder was cruel because, “she struggled for air, and to make it stop.”

Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza said there was no justification for what Main did, but he talked about Jesus’ Parable of the Sower in the Bible, where portions of a farmer’s seeds fall on good soil, while others land among thorns and rocky places.

“He was not put in good soil,” Carranza said.

Even the state’s expert psychologist, Kimberly Brown, said if life was the sea, Main would be in a rowboat.

Defense attorneys listed 70 mitigating circumstances, including “fear of abandonment.”

“What does fear of abandonment have to do with it?” Williams argued in his closing statement. It was a matter of “choice.”

Jeremy Main is pictured in this undated Facebook photo with Makenzie Main. Jeremy Main was found guilty of killing the child in the bathtub of the family's Lady Lake home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 18, 2022.

Defense mental health experts argued during the two-week trial that he could not appreciate the criminality of his conduct, or that he was under the influence of a mental or emotional disturbance.

“That’s what they all said,” Williams said. “They stopped short of saying he had no choice.”

He said the experts are “clearly biased,” and paid a total of about $100,000 to view cases from a particular perspective.

One of those perspectives was in not finding out what Main was thinking on the day he killed Makenzie. One defense psychologist said she was told by the defense team not to ask.

'I’m relieved'

The state’s expert, Kimberly Brown, asked and he told her it was an accident, that he put her in the bathtub after forgetting to take off her diaper, and left to walk the dog.

This statement was made the day after he was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, so the jury had already rejected that notion. They also dismissed a biomechanical engineer’s theory that she climbed into the tub and drowned.

Main killed Makenzie for one reason, Williams said: To inflict pain and suffering on his wife, Holly Farrington.

Jurors were apparently not impressed with the state witness who said Main talked about hurting Holly. That man, a fellow prisoner at the county jail, however, did not say he planned to drown the baby.

Williams told Farrington after the trial that he hoped for a death verdict. She thanked him for the job he did.

“I’m relieved,” Farrington said after the trial. “I’m glad this part of it’s over. I don’t know if it makes it any easier to go forward, but this was the outcome I wanted.”

In her deposition, she said, “I personally don’t want to wait 14 years for him to die. I think that if he was going to take a plea agreement and just go off to prison for the rest of his life, I think he would be murdered whenever he went to prison, and I would like to see it happen sooner [rather] than later.”

