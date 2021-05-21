Jeremy Paxman receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease
Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
The former Newsnight presenter said he was receiving "excellent" treatment and that his symptoms are "currently mild".
"I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me," he said.
The 71-year-old has hosted University Challenge since 1994 and is renowned for his fiercely inquisitorial interviewing style.
Born in Leeds in 1950, the presenter joined Newsnight in 1989 and remained with BBC Two's nightly bulletin until June 2014.
In recent years he has presented documentaries about the British Empire and Winston Churchill.
Paxman said he would be making no further comment and had written about his diagnosis for the June edition of Saga magazine.
What is Parkinson's disease?
The three main symptoms are involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles
A person with Parkinson's can also experience a wide range of other physical and psychological symptoms, including depression and anxiety, balance problems, loss of sense of smell, problems sleeping and memory problems
Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra
Exactly what causes it is unclear - most experts think a combination of genetic and environmental factors is responsible
About one in 500 people are affected by Parkinson's disease
Although there's currently no cure, treatments including medication and physiotherapy can help reduce the main symptoms
With advances in treatment, most people with Parkinson's now have a normal or near-normal life expectancy
Source: NHS
