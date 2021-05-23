Jeremy Paxman reveals first sign of Parkinson's was when computer screen 'started filling up with gibberish'

Dominic Penna
·2 min read
Jeremy Paxman has written about his early symptoms of Parkinson&#39;s disease after confirming his diagnosis - BBC
Jeremy Paxman has revealed his first signs of Parkinson’s disease were when “the computer screen started filling up with gibberish” and he had blamed his dog for him falling over.

The 71-year-old broadcaster and writer on Friday (May 21) confirmed that he is receiving treatment for mild Parkinson’s symptoms and pledged to continue his work “for as long as they’ll have me”.

Mr Paxman, the host of University Challenge and a former Newsnight presenter, had a fall earlier this year which left him with broken ribs after tripping over his pet dog.

He has now written about his early symptoms in a column published in the Sunday Times which is set to be printed in full in next month’s issue of Saga magazine.

“The first I knew of this horrid ailment was when the computer screen started filling up with gibberish,” he wrote.

“I was under the impression that I was elegantly making the case that the English Civil War was not about religion. Something had got lost on the journey from brain to keyboard.

“So it’s not just the students who find University Challenge, well, challenging. [As the presenter] I am privileged to have a brilliant team with me. I expect they wish the same.”

Jeremy Paxman pictured in April using a walking stick after a fall while out walking his dogs - Splashnews.com
Mr Paxman also revealed he initially scapegoated his pet dog Derek for his unexpected fall earlier in the year.

“There is one definite beneficiary in all this. I had blamed the dog for pulling me over. Derek is pardoned... Until tomorrow’s walk, anyway.”

Balance problems are a common physical symptom of Parkinson’s, which make someone who has the condition more likely to trip and injure themselves.

Mr Paxman has been a long-standing supporter of the charity Parkinson’s UK, and said in 2009 that he will donate his brain to charity for research purposes.

In his column, he noted that he is in the “enjoyable company” of the comedian Billy Connolly and Emmy-award winning actor Alan Alda, both of whom have also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Mr Paxman has hosted University Challenge since 1994, meaning he is the longest-serving presenter of a British quiz show.

He became feared among politicians and admired by Newsnight viewers for his uncompromising interviewing style during his stint as the show’s presenter from 1989 to 2014.

Parkinson’s UK estimates that around 145,000 people in the UK have a diagnosis of the disease, which it describes as the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world.

