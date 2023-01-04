Jeremy Renner breaks silence from hospital after being run over by snowcat in Reno
Actor Jeremy Renner shared a message from his hospital bed following a snow vehicle incident in Reno, Nevada.
After being hospitalized for a snow plowing accident, Jeremy Renner shared a photo of himself while staying in the intensive care unit. Read the actor’s message on being "messed up."
Officials said the actor Jeremy Renner was helping a trapped family member when he was injured in a snow plowing accident.
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a photo to Instagram from a hospital bed following his injury from a snow plow incident near his Nevada home. In the post, Renner thanked those for their “kind words” as he continues to recover.
Jeremy Renner shared a photo of himself from his hospital bed after he suffered injuries during a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.
