Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries while plowing snow on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, his spokesperson said.

The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star is with family and “receiving excellent care,” his rep told Deadline. No other details were released about Renner’s condition or prognosis.

The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which is digging out from a monster winter storm, but it was not immediately clear where the “weather-related” accident happened.

Renner frequently posts on social media about his life in the Tahoe area. Five weeks ago, an Instagram post showed him doing donuts in the snow in a Jeep. More recently, he posted a picture of a vehicle buried in snow.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

The two-time Oscar nominee is currently starring in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown and also enjoying buzz by the inclusion of a hot sauce branded with his name in Glass Onion.

