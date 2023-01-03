Jeremy Renner hurt while helping family member

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Retail pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States under a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, the two companies that make the pills said on Tuesday. Pharmacies can apply for certification to distribute mifepristone with the drugmakers and if successful will be able to dispense it directly to patients upon receiving a prescription from a certified prescriber, said Danco Laboratories, one of two companies that make mifepristone. "Pharmacies who become certified in the Mifepristone REMS Program may dispense Mifeprex directly to patients upon receipt of a prescription from a certified Mifeprex prescriber, provided a Prescriber agreement is provided or on file with the certified pharmacy," it said in a statement on its website.