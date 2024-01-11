Jeremy Renner marks return to acting just one year after horrific snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has returned to work just a year after his near-fatal snowplough accident.

On 1 January 2023, the actor was crushed by his seven-tonne PistenBully outside his home in rural Nevada. He broke over 30 bones, and required multiple surgeries after being rushed to hospital.

On Wednesday (10 January), the Marvel star shared a selfie from the set of Mayor of Kingstown – a Paramount+ series in which Renner has played the titular character, Mike McLusky, for two seasons already.

“Day one on set… nervous today,” Renner captioned the post. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

Renner’s co-star Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series alongside Yellowstone chief Taylor Sheridan, commented on the post saying: “Back with a vengeance brother. YOU KILLED IT TODAY.”

Renner, who is best known for playing Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in the Marvel film franchise, recently reflected on the incident to mark its one-year anniversary.

Speaking to CNN, he said: “I’m just so blessed I had so many things to live for, I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter.”

“I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would have passed. I’m also pretty stubborn, there’s a lot for me to fight for and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind and my recovery.”

The accident occurred when Renner used the plough to rescue his nephew, who had got stuck in a car during a bad storm.

After successfully towing his nephew’s vehicle, Renner exited the plough, which then rolled towards him, crushing him.

Renner told CNN that his “poor nephew” had had to react in the aftermath, with the actor being airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada.

“I gave him you know, images that he can never unsee,” Renner continued, adding that he knew “my healing would be healing for him”.

“I had never thought about my own physical ailments or my own pain or my own anguish - so the one-way road to recovery was like a mental attitude,” he added. “And that attitude was always to get better. And there’s no option other than that.”

Throughout his recovery, Renner has shared consistent updates about his physical rehabilitation on social media.

Meanwhile, several of his co-stars offered tidbits regarding his recovery, including Black Widow actor Scarlet Johansson, who recalled an emotional visit to her friend’s bedside.