Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed photo following snowplow accident
Two days after being severely injured, actor Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to update the world on his condition. Omar Villafranca reports.
After being hospitalized for a snow plowing accident, Jeremy Renner shared a photo of himself while staying in the intensive care unit. Read the actor’s message on being "messed up."
A rep for the actor says he remains in “critical but stable condition” at a hospital after what authorities in Reno, Nevada, called a “traumatic injury”
Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. Renner's publicist and local officials said on Monday that he was in critical but stable condition after his accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 51, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker," which also won the Oscar for best picture.
Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County, Nevada, said the snowplow accident that seriously injured actor Jeremy Renner did not involve any foul play and occurred when the plow started to roll after Renner had helped dig out a family member's car. Watch the sheriff's full remarks from a news conference.
Actor Jeremy Renner's team just revealed that he underwent surgery following a snow plow accident.
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a photo from his hospital bed as he recovers from being run over by his snow plow. The "Avengers" star was helping a family member who was stranded in deep snow near his home when his plow ran him over, the local sheriff said.