Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed photo following snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. Renner's publicist and local officials said on Monday that he was in critical but stable condition after his accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 51, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker," which also won the Oscar for best picture.