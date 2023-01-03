Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident: 'Thank you all for your kind words'

Jeremy Renner shared a selfie on Instagram following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year's Day.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury at 9 a.m. near Mt. Rose Highway, located near the California/Nevada state line, on the first day of the new year.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He was reportedly the "only involved party in the incident."

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Renner's representative told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared in a press conference Tuesday that deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:55 a.m. Sunday

Balaam said the Mt. Rose area got three feet of snow the previous night, and "multiple cars" had been abandoned overnight.

"While it was not snowing at the time of the accident, Mt. Rose Highway was closed," he said. By 9:30 a.m., first responders arrived. At 9:56 a.m., "Mr. Renner was taken via care flight" to a hospital.

Balaam also described how the accident involving the "Mission: Impossible" actor happened. Per Balaam, a personal vehicle of Renner's, which was being driven by a family member, became stuck. Renner subsequently retrieved his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat.

After successfully towing his own vehicle out of his driveway, Renner got out of the snowcat, and the massive snow groomer started to roll. "In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," Balaam said. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

Jeremy Renner was flown to a local hospital Sunday after the accident.

"We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said. "This investigation is ongoing. We do not suspect any foul play.

"After Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully, neighbors ran out to help Mr. Renner."

He said the department was keeping Renner and his family in "our thoughts and prayers" while he recovers.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023," a previous statement from Renner's rep said, according to People. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement added. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

In December, Renner showed his 5 million Twitter followers just how serious conditions can be on the mountain.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland," he tweeted, including a picture of a snow-covered vehicle.

Renner became a two-time Oscar nominee with "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He earned his own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," after multiple appearances in MCU films, including "The Avengers" series.