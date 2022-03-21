Jergens moisturizer voluntarily recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Kao USA is asking for customers to check their bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer as a part of a voluntary recall after a possible bacteria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 3 oz. and 10 oz. products may have Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that poses minimal health risk to healthy people, but can cause infections in people who have weakened immune systems.

Bottles manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 could be impacted. The product is being removed from warehouses and the company is working with retailers to have it pulled from shelves, the FDA said in a statement.

The statement did not disclose if there were any reported adverse reactions.

Kao USA are recalling these items:

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz. size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881 and ZU712881.

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz. size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU722741ZU722781, ZU732791ZU732811, ZU722771ZU732781, ZU732801ZU73282, ZU732801, ZU722771, ZU732791 and ZU722741.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine the scope of the issue and customers with a recalled product are urged to call Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at 1-800-742-8798 and will receive a plastic bag to return the product.

In 2020, select packages of Cottonelle flushable wipes were voluntarily recalled for possible contamination of the same bacteria. The company received "non-serious" complaints such as irritation and minor infection.

