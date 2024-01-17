Your jerk neighbor left their dog tied up outside and it's freezing. Who do you call?

If you see a cat roaming around in the freezing cold hitting Oklahoma this week, should you call someone? If your neighbor left their dog tied up outside, can you report it? We've got the answers.

Residents who are concerned about the safety of an animal in their neighborhood can submit a request for OKC Animal Welfare to investigate by submitting a complaint on Oklahoma City's Action Center report website or by calling 405-297-2255.

Last year, Oklahoma City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting dog owners from keeping their dogs outside for more than 30 minutes in freezing weather without a heated shelter. People who violate the new ordinance can be fined up to $500.

As of Tuesday afternoon, OKC Animal Welfare has received 158 animal cruelty calls since Saturday, mostly due to people leaving their pets outside, according to Jon Gary, OKC Animal Welfare superintendent.

Animal control officers will ask the animal's owners to bring their pet inside, and if they fail to do so, they could face animal cruelty charges, Gary said.

How can you tell if a dog has been outside in the cold too long?

While it can be hard to put an exact time limit on how long is too long for a dog to be out in temperatures below freezing, a good rule of thumb is to think of how long it would take the pet to use the bathroom, so typically 10 to 15 minutes, and they should not be outside much longer than that.

According to the American Kennel Club, shivering and curling up for warmth are some of the first signs of mild hypothermia in dogs.

Other signs include:

Increased heart rate, followed by a slow heart rate

Rapid breathing, followed by progressively slower and shallower breath

Sluggishness and delayed reflexes

Depression

Paleness

Dilated pupils

Loss of consciousness

Mild hypothermia can be treated with insulation and blankets, according to the American Kennel Club. Moderate hypothermia requires active external heat sources such as radiant heat, and severe hypothermia requires invasive core warming, such as warm IV fluids.

What do I do if I see cats outside in the cold?

Most outdoor cats in the city have caretakers and a warm area to escape the frigid temperatures, Gary said.

For stray, feral cats, Gary said old ice chests are great for creating shelters. By cutting a hole in an ice chest and stuffing it with straw, this creates a warm shelter for cold kitties.

How do I report an animal that is outside in the cold temperatures?

Residents can submit a complaint on Oklahoma City's Action Center report website or call 405-297-2255.

OKC Animal Welfare doesn’t turn away any homeless, abandoned, injured or sick animals.It also responds to reports of animal cruelty, injured animals, loose dogs and animals that are dangerous or a nuisance.

Tips for keeping your pet warm

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare advises pet owners to offer their pets a warm place to sleep — like a cat or dog bed, a blanket or pillow — off the floor and away from drafts.

If pets are kept outside, ensure they have a covered place to sleep to escape from rain or snow.

Wipe off your dog’s legs and stomach when they come out of the sleet, snow or ice after a walk, OKC Animal Welfare suggests. When licking their paws, dogs can ingest salt, antifreeze or other dangerous chemicals. Their paw pads may also bleed from snow or encrusted ice.

For short-hair breeds, OKC Animal Welfare advises getting them a coat or weather with a high collar, and coverage from the base of the tail to the stomach.

