Jermaine Thorpe sentenced to 50 years in prison for Easter drive-by shooting

ZANESVILLE − Jermaine Thorpe, 43, of Zanesville, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In July, he pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office. Later that month he withdrew his plea and obtained a new attorney. He scheduled him himself to plead guilty again this month, but did not. A trial date was set for Oct. 31, however he pleaded guilty that day and was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle.

The charges filed against Thorpe came about after a woman called authorities around 8 p.m. April 9 to report Thorpe shot at her car while she was inside. With her were two other adults and a toddler. Thorpe used a handgun to fire numerous shots and bullets struck the vehicle, with one going through the backseat between the child and an adult. A nearby house also was struck during the shooting spree.

Thorpe fled the scene, however the shooting was captured on video. Additional evidence was found when the Zanesville Police Department located Thorpe's car and shell casings. Authorities also discovered phone messages between Thorpe and his girlfriend regarding the shooting.

According to the prosecutor's office, Fleegle sentenced Thorpe to eight years on each count of felonious assault for the four victims inside the vehicle, five years for shooting into another victim's home, five years for the drive-by shooting specification and three years for using a firearm to commit a crime to be served consecutively, as well as Thorpe's post release control time for a previous crime.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Thorpe draws 50-year prison sentence Easter drive-by shooting