Jermyn man charged with making explosives at public housing complex

Jeff Horvath, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·2 min read

May 21—A Jermyn man was charged with having weapons of mass destruction and related counts after police said he made explosives in his apartment at a public housing complex.

Borough police responded to the Lackawanna County Housing Authority-owned complex at Henry Drive, Jermyn about 6:57 p.m. Monday for a report of a man burned by gunpowder. When police arrived, they witnessed James Sacchetti, 46, Apt. 6 A, exit his residence with his arms outstretched and skin hanging from his fingers and hands.

Sacchetti told police he was making gunpowder in the woods behind the building and brought a container of the powder into his apartment. He was burned when an ash from a lit cigarette ignited the material, according to a criminal complaint.

Police searched the apartment and discovered heavy smoke on the second floor, though fire crews ultimately confirmed there was no fire.

In the apartment, authorities discovered a shattered glass container with burnt, unidentifiable debris near a hotplate; what appeared to be homemade quarter-or half-stick explosives; residue from reloading ammunition and a bullet-reloading press; and unmarked bags containing powdered magnesium and powdered aluminum, which are used to manufacture explosives, police said.

They also discovered a pair of cell phones, one of which was "showing a video of the FBI surveilling and then in pursuit of a bomb maker," according to the criminal complaint.

Jermyn Police Chief William William Arthur contacted the Scranton Bomb Squad. The building was evacuated and the bomb squad removed all gunpowder and explosive materials from the residence, Jermyn Police Sgt. Anthony Caljean said.

Dunmore-based Datom Products removed from the apartment and transported to its lab four containers of clear liquid the bomb squad was unable to identify.

Sacchetti, who received treatment at Geisinger Community Medical Center, faces felony counts of weapons of mass destruction and risking catastrophe. He also faces a misdemeanor weapons charge and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Contact the writer: jhorvath@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9141; @jhorvathTT on Twitter.

