Jerome Chazen, a Former Chairman and CEO of Liz Claiborne, Dies at 94

Jerome A. Chazen, Liz Claiborne’s former chief executive officer and chairman and one of the architects of the apparel giant’s phenomenal growth in the ’80s, died Sunday. He was 94.

The cause of death couldn’t be learned at press time.

More from WWD

Chazen spearheaded the sales, marketing, distribution and licensing programs that were a significant part of Claiborne’s success. He joined Claiborne in 1977, the year after it was founded by Liz Claiborne and her husband, Arthur Ortenberg, and Leonard Boxer. By 1989, Fortune magazine recognized the firm as the largest women’s apparel company in the U.S.

After serving in the Navy in World War II, Chazen received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he initially met Ortenberg when they were roommates. Chazen went on to earn an MBA from Columbia Business School. He began his career as an analyst on Wall Street and spent the following 16 years in retailing, including 11 years at Winkelman’s prior to joining Claiborne.

Chazen previously said in interviews that he, Ortenberg and Claiborne in 1975 discussed the idea of forming Liz Claiborne, a plan that came to fruition in 1976. Chazen, who couldn’t immediately leave his job at that time, joined the following year.

The four founding partners divided up responsibilities. Chazen handled sales and marketing, Ortenberg focused on finance and operations, Claiborne focused on design and Boxer handled production.

After Claiborne and Ortenberg retired in 1989, Chazen was named chairman and CEO, and chairman emeritus in 1996. He was succeeded as chairman by Paul Charron.

Throughout his time at Claiborne, Chazen was widely praised for his strong marketing skills and his solid relationships with department stores. He was also a pioneer in developing international sourcing strategies in the early Eighties and oversaw the company’s retail concepts. Chazen also brought the company into the moderate market by way of acquisition.

Story continues

Upon Chazen’s retirement in 1996, Jay Margolis, a former vice chairman of Claiborne, told WWD, “He’s done incredible things. He built an incredible franchise, along with Art [Ortenberg] and Liz [Claiborne].”

Margolis said that Chazen brought a “door-by-door valuation” to Claiborne, which had only been done by the fragrance business. “He would study north, south and tropical levels, and was so consumer-dedicated,” Margolis said. “He would always try to fine-tune how a Liz Claiborne assortment should go out to that store and that particular door.”

Over the years, retailers noted that Chazen brought a lot of integrity to the Claiborne business.

When Chazen’s retired, Michael Gould, former chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale’s, observed, “He was one of those special people we’ve done business with. He’s a terrific merchant and he always kept his word. He brought a great sense of integrity and a great sense of Liz Claiborne from the point of view of culture and fairness with resource partners.”

Chazen, who watched the company grow from $7 million to more than $2 billion in revenues, attributed part of Liz Claiborne’s initial success to good timing.

“We entered the market at a time of exploding shopping centers and just at a time when women were entering the workforce,” Chazen said in 1996. “We were at the right time and the right place.

“We pioneered the concept of collection in the nondesigner market,” Chazen said. “At first, department stores didn’t know what to do with us. We were clearly sailing in unchartered waters…but fortunately, consumers saw the merchandise and it struck a chord.”

These were the days when Claiborne could count as many as 120 separate department store accounts. When he retired, it had shrunk to less than 20 as the department store underwent massive consolidation.

Chazen also admitted that the company made plenty of mistakes, such as the time it banked too much on terry cloth fashions in the late ’70s. “It was supposed to be really big, and we had all these expectations,” Chazen said. “But suddenly, the consumer just stopped buying them and we were stuck with all this merchandise.”

Another mishap that occurred in the late ’70s when the bulk of the company’s line was discolored in the warehouse.

“We tried this new fabric and it faded under the fluorescent lights in the warehouse. We were supposed to sell the jackets at $60, but ended up dumping them at a dollar each at discount stores. It almost put us out of business,” Chazen said.

There was also the problem with offering short hemlines in the ’80s, which Claiborne thought would go over well with the more traditional consumer. The consumer snubbed the look. “The only options for women who didn’t like the short skirts was the pants,” Chazen said.

Chazen said in a 1996 interview that the most difficult time was when Claiborne and Ortenberg retired from the company. “It was precisely at the same time all the retail consolidation started to happen. It was very different to separate what was happening from the outside.”

Chazen felt that the company should have gotten into the moderate business sooner. The company acquired some moderate labels, Russ Togs, Villager and Crazy Horse in 1992, but the category had been floundering.

At the time Chazen stepped down, the company was facing heavy competition from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Ralph Lauren all launching lines targeted at the same customer. Chazen felt the new competition would have a positive effect and would increase traffic at department stores.

“The fashion industry has never been easy,” Chazen said in 1996. “It has always been fraught with companies that think they have a good idea and try it, and it doesn’t work and they go out of business.”

He felt that the difference at that time was that with increased centralized buying, retailers couldn’t afford to gamble on smaller companies and they had to work with the ones that were financially secure.

In an interview in 2006, Chazen told WWD, “When we started our company, the failure rate was 90 percent. It was the same as opening a restaurant or a Broadway show. Looking back, maybe it was easier than what it is today, but it was never easy. I knew we would be right because of the background of the principals of the company.”

In the decade between 1984 and 1994, the Liz Claiborne brand was the single largest supplier for department stores, according to Chazen, who noted that back then, retailers knew their lives depended on selling merchandise at regular price.

One of the more exciting times for Claiborne was the decision to go public, Chazen told WWD in 2006. The buzz surrounding the company generated much interest in the still relatively young firm.

According to Chazen, the company got lucky when a young banker at Merrill Lynch — who didn’t know much about apparel and consequently didn’t have a typical ingrown bias against fashion firms — helped Claiborne with its initial public offering.

In June 1981, Liz Claiborne went public, priced at $19 a share. According to Chazen, the company, “for more than 10 years, occupied the number-one slot for most successful IPO in the history of Merrill Lynch.”

In 2012, Chazen wrote a book entitled “My Life at Liz Claiborne: How We Broke the Rules and Built the Largest Fashion Company in the World” (AuthorHouse). In it, Chazen described how the partners took a small start-up fashion business and propelled it into the Fortune 500. Chazen wrote that he believed that he hadn’t always gotten the public recognition or credit for building Liz Claiborne into the powerhouse that it was, since the perception was always that the company was run as a husband-and-wife operation by Liz Claiborne and Art Ortenberg. But the 84-year-old Chazen wrote that he liked to think of it as being “Liz’s and Jerry’s.”

People who worked at Claiborne during that time didn’t necessarily agree with that claim.

“Art always had difficulty giving me credit for the key role I played in the company. I had to live with that reality then and for many years after, no matter how my ideas and my management guided the company to success. I guess that I was having so much fun it didn’t really matter. But, to be honest, sometimes it did get to me,” Chazen wrote.

Internal struggles and tensions notwithstanding, Chazen described how he set out to break the rules of retailing to build a major company, which, by the time he left in 1996, was generating more than $2 billion in revenues.

Once he left Claiborne, he was often asked what he thought about the turn of events as the brand gradually withered and lost its appeal. “All I can say is it’s obvious the years have not been kind to Liz Claiborne. The company has changed dramatically and, unfortunately, not for the better,” Chazen said. He continued to serve on the board of the Liz Claiborne Foundation, the philanthropic arm. Today, Liz Claiborne is now known as Kate Spade & Co., part of Tapestry.

In 1991, Chazen founded the Jerome A. Chazen Institute of Global Business at his alma mater, Columbia Business School. In addition to promoting academic research and symposia, the institute has given the opportunity to hundreds of students to work and study internationally as part of their MBA studies.

In May 2018, Chazen received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in recognition of a career comprised of extraordinary accomplishments.

Chazen and his wife Simona, a practicing psychotherapist, along with their children, created the Chazen Foundation to support causes they were passionate about, including the University of Wisconsin, Columbia Business School, The Metropolitan Opera, the Museum of Arts and Design, The Louis Armstrong House & Archives, the Lupus Foundation of New York, among many other social causes.

In 2003, Jerry and Simona Chazen, along with John Wiley, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, worked together to expand the existing university art museum with a new building that was more than double the size. The museum opened in 2009 and was renamed The Chazen Museum of Art. The Chazens also agreed to leave the vast bulk of their world-class collection to the museum.

In addition to his wife Simona, Chazen is survived by children, Kathy Chazen (who is married to Larry Miller), Louise Chazen Banon (husband Sidney), David Chazen, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.