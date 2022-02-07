Jerome Chazen, a Former Chairman and CEO of Liz Claiborne, Dies at 94

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Lockwood
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Claiborne
    American fashion designer

Jerome A. Chazen, Liz Claiborne’s former chief executive officer and chairman and one of the architects of the apparel giant’s phenomenal growth in the ’80s, died Sunday. He was 94.

The cause of death couldn’t be learned at press time.

More from WWD

Chazen spearheaded the sales, marketing, distribution and licensing programs that were a significant part of Claiborne’s success. He joined Claiborne in 1977, the year after it was founded by Liz Claiborne and her husband, Arthur Ortenberg, and Leonard Boxer. By 1989, Fortune magazine recognized the firm as the largest women’s apparel company in the U.S.

After serving in the Navy in World War II, Chazen received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he initially met Ortenberg when they were roommates. Chazen went on to earn an MBA from Columbia Business School. He began his career as an analyst on Wall Street and spent the following 16 years in retailing, including 11 years at Winkelman’s prior to joining Claiborne.

Chazen previously said in interviews that he, Ortenberg and Claiborne in 1975 discussed the idea of forming Liz Claiborne, a plan that came to fruition in 1976. Chazen, who couldn’t immediately leave his job at that time, joined the following year.

The four founding partners divided up responsibilities. Chazen handled sales and marketing, Ortenberg focused on finance and operations, Claiborne focused on design and Boxer handled production.

After Claiborne and Ortenberg retired in 1989, Chazen was named chairman and CEO, and chairman emeritus in 1996. He was succeeded as chairman by Paul Charron.

Throughout his time at Claiborne, Chazen was widely praised for his strong marketing skills and his solid relationships with department stores. He was also a pioneer in developing international sourcing strategies in the early Eighties and oversaw the company’s retail concepts. Chazen also brought the company into the moderate market by way of acquisition.

Upon Chazen’s retirement in 1996, Jay Margolis, a former vice chairman of Claiborne, told WWD, “He’s done incredible things. He built an incredible franchise, along with Art [Ortenberg] and Liz [Claiborne].”

Margolis said that Chazen brought a “door-by-door valuation” to Claiborne, which had only been done by the fragrance business. “He would study north, south and tropical levels, and was so consumer-dedicated,” Margolis said. “He would always try to fine-tune how a Liz Claiborne assortment should go out to that store and that particular door.”

Over the years, retailers noted that Chazen brought a lot of integrity to the Claiborne business.

When Chazen’s retired, Michael Gould, former chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale’s, observed, “He was one of those special people we’ve done business with. He’s a terrific merchant and he always kept his word. He brought a great sense of integrity and a great sense of Liz Claiborne from the point of view of culture and fairness with resource partners.”

Chazen, who watched the company grow from $7 million to more than $2 billion in revenues, attributed part of Liz Claiborne’s initial success to good timing.

“We entered the market at a time of exploding shopping centers and just at a time when women were entering the workforce,” Chazen said in 1996. “We were at the right time and the right place.

“We pioneered the concept of collection in the nondesigner market,” Chazen said. “At first, department stores didn’t know what to do with us. We were clearly sailing in unchartered waters…but fortunately, consumers saw the merchandise and it struck a chord.”

These were the days when Claiborne could count as many as 120 separate department store accounts. When he retired, it had shrunk to less than 20 as the department store underwent massive consolidation.

Chazen also admitted that the company made plenty of mistakes, such as the time it banked too much on terry cloth fashions in the late ’70s. “It was supposed to be really big, and we had all these expectations,” Chazen said. “But suddenly, the consumer just stopped buying them and we were stuck with all this merchandise.”

Another mishap that occurred in the late ’70s when the bulk of the company’s line was discolored in the warehouse.

“We tried this new fabric and it faded under the fluorescent lights in the warehouse. We were supposed to sell the jackets at $60, but ended up dumping them at a dollar each at discount stores. It almost put us out of business,” Chazen said.

There was also the problem with offering short hemlines in the ’80s, which Claiborne thought would go over well with the more traditional consumer. The consumer snubbed the look. “The only options for women who didn’t like the short skirts was the pants,” Chazen said.

Chazen said in a 1996 interview that the most difficult time was when Claiborne and Ortenberg retired from the company. “It was precisely at the same time all the retail consolidation started to happen. It was very different to separate what was happening from the outside.”

Chazen felt that the company should have gotten into the moderate business sooner. The company acquired some moderate labels, Russ Togs, Villager and Crazy Horse in 1992, but the category had been floundering.

At the time Chazen stepped down, the company was facing heavy competition from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Ralph Lauren all launching lines targeted at the same customer. Chazen felt the new competition would have a positive effect and would increase traffic at department stores.

“The fashion industry has never been easy,” Chazen said in 1996. “It has always been fraught with companies that think they have a good idea and try it, and it doesn’t work and they go out of business.”

He felt that the difference at that time was that with increased centralized buying, retailers couldn’t afford to gamble on smaller companies and they had to work with the ones that were financially secure.

In an interview in 2006, Chazen told WWD, “When we started our company, the failure rate was 90 percent. It was the same as opening a restaurant or a Broadway show. Looking back, maybe it was easier than what it is today, but it was never easy. I knew we would be right because of the background of the principals of the company.”

In the decade between 1984 and 1994, the Liz Claiborne brand was the single largest supplier for department stores, according to Chazen, who noted that back then, retailers knew their lives depended on selling merchandise at regular price.

One of the more exciting times for Claiborne was the decision to go public, Chazen told WWD in 2006. The buzz surrounding the company generated much interest in the still relatively young firm.

According to Chazen, the company got lucky when a young banker at Merrill Lynch — who didn’t know much about apparel and consequently didn’t have a typical ingrown bias against fashion firms — helped Claiborne with its initial public offering.

In June 1981, Liz Claiborne went public, priced at $19 a share. According to Chazen, the company, “for more than 10 years, occupied the number-one slot for most successful IPO in the history of Merrill Lynch.”

In 2012, Chazen wrote a book entitled “My Life at Liz Claiborne: How We Broke the Rules and Built the Largest Fashion Company in the World” (AuthorHouse). In it, Chazen described how the partners took a small start-up fashion business and propelled it into the Fortune 500. Chazen wrote that he believed that he hadn’t always gotten the public recognition or credit for building Liz Claiborne into the powerhouse that it was, since the perception was always that the company was run as a husband-and-wife operation by Liz Claiborne and Art Ortenberg. But the 84-year-old Chazen wrote that he liked to think of it as being “Liz’s and Jerry’s.”

People who worked at Claiborne during that time didn’t necessarily agree with that claim.

“Art always had difficulty giving me credit for the key role I played in the company. I had to live with that reality then and for many years after, no matter how my ideas and my management guided the company to success. I guess that I was having so much fun it didn’t really matter. But, to be honest, sometimes it did get to me,” Chazen wrote.

Internal struggles and tensions notwithstanding, Chazen described how he set out to break the rules of retailing to build a major company, which, by the time he left in 1996, was generating more than $2 billion in revenues.

Once he left Claiborne, he was often asked what he thought about the turn of events as the brand gradually withered and lost its appeal. “All I can say is it’s obvious the years have not been kind to Liz Claiborne. The company has changed dramatically and, unfortunately, not for the better,” Chazen said. He continued to serve on the board of the Liz Claiborne Foundation, the philanthropic arm. Today, Liz Claiborne is now known as Kate Spade & Co., part of Tapestry.

In 1991, Chazen founded the Jerome A. Chazen Institute of Global Business at his alma mater, Columbia Business School. In addition to promoting academic research and symposia, the institute has given the opportunity to hundreds of students to work and study internationally as part of their MBA studies.

In May 2018, Chazen received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in recognition of a career comprised of extraordinary accomplishments.

Chazen and his wife Simona, a practicing psychotherapist, along with their children, created the Chazen Foundation to support causes they were passionate about, including the University of Wisconsin, Columbia Business School, The Metropolitan Opera, the Museum of Arts and Design, The Louis Armstrong House & Archives, the Lupus Foundation of New York, among many other social causes.

In 2003, Jerry and Simona Chazen, along with John Wiley, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, worked together to expand the existing university art museum with a new building that was more than double the size. The museum opened in 2009 and was renamed The Chazen Museum of Art. The Chazens also agreed to leave the vast bulk of their world-class collection to the museum.

In addition to his wife Simona, Chazen is survived by children, Kathy Chazen (who is married to Larry Miller), Louise Chazen Banon (husband Sidney), David Chazen, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After Completing 'Hell Week' Training

    One Navy SEAL candidate has died and another remained hospitalized after they successfully completed the branch's grueling "Hell Week" tests. Jasmine Viel reports.

  • Activist investor Macellum will nominate Kohl's board slate by February 11

    Activist Kohl’s Corp. shareholder Jonathan Duskin, taking his criticism of the company’s board to CNBC, said his company will nominate a slate of board candidates by Feb. 11.

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • RMDs: An IRS Change is Making Them Smaller in 2022

    The way you calculate your required minimum distribution just changed, and if you don’t need the money for living expenses, that could be good news for you. Here’s why.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • Boeing's new 777-8 freighter will be the largest and longest-range twin-engine cargo plane in the industry. See how it stacks up to rival Airbus' A350F.

    One of the most significant differences between the two freighter planes is the A350F's potential for single-pilot operations.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 5 Stocks That May Dominate the EV Space in the Next 5 Years

    The EV industry is changing rapidly, with several players trying to make a place for themselves. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) looks like a no-brainer name in the list of companies that may dominate in the EV segment. Tesla reiterated that it could grow its vehicle deliveries at an average annual growth rate of 50% over a "multi-year" timeframe.

  • Ford curbs N.American production as chip shortage hits: media

    Major automaker Ford will cut its North American vehicle production next week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported Saturday.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably Ab

  • Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions

    Bendable concrete created at the University of Michigan allows for thinner structures with less need for steel reinforcement. Joseph Xu/University of Michigan College of EngineeringOne of the big contributors to climate change is right beneath your feet, and transforming it could be a powerful solution for keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The production of cement, the binding element in concrete, accounted for 7% of total global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Concrete is one of

  • Only 42% of Cannabis Businesses are Turning a Profit – Women and Minorities Fare the Worst

    While cannabis businesses are becoming more mainstream, thanks to evolving regulations across the U.S., "the industry is hurting" and only 42% of respondents are turning a profit, according to a new...

  • U.S. Labor, Supply ‘Nightmare’ Seen Extending Into Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekThe helter-skelter playing out on U.S. factory floors from labor a

  • Nike Sues a Rival to Dominate the Metaverse Sneakers

    The iconic brand is suing sneaker exchange StockX, which it accuses of creating and marketing NFTs with its logo and brand.

  • 9 Growth Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • A Smart Way to Max Out Your 401(k) and Roth IRA in 2022

    If you achieved your short-term financial goals, contributing to a 401(k) and Roth IRA may help you climb to your next level of financial security.

  • Illinois schools temporarily blocked from enforcing mask mandates and vaccinations

    A Sangamon County judge has rejected a motion seeking to move forward in a class action lawsuit aiming to stop school districts from requiring masks.

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.