HILLSDALE — A Jerome man suspected of dealing methamphetamine waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in 2B District Court.

Jack Wayne-Wesley Bond, 34, instead requested his case be bound over to 1st Judicial Circuit Court for arraignment on the charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Bond was arrested Aug. 16 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on the allegations and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Hillsdale County Jail.

The court appointed attorney Keith Stickley to represent Bond during the course of proceedings.

Bond is tentatively scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in circuit court.

Bond faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jerome man charged with delivery of methamphetamine waives exam