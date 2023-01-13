HILLSDALE — A Jerome man awaiting trial on charges of open murder and felony firearm is considering a plea deal in the Aug. 12, 2022 shooting death of 26-year-old Natasha Cole.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 27, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 9, for a criminal pretrial conference where it was announced he would likely be pleading to lesser charges of manslaughter — a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison — at his next court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 6.

More:MSP: Jerome man arrested for homicide

The Michigan State Police arrested Ressler hours after the shooting, which occurred around 10 p.m. Aug. 12, in front of his home in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.

Troopers were initially dispatched to a report that a female had been shot attempting to break into a home.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Cole, whose family lived next door to Ressler, was found with a single gunshot wound in Ressler’s yard when police and first responders arrived.

Ressler has been held without bond since his arrest and earlier preliminary hearings were adjourned pending a forensic interview to determine his competency to stand trial and for criminal responsibility. The results of that interview found him competent.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jerome man considering plea in shooting death of neighbor