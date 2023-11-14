HILLSDALE — A Jerome man who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine Sept. 18 was sentenced Monday to 2-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Jack Wayne-Wesley Bond, 34, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on the charges and later waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing in the 2B District Court in anticipation of a felony plea hearing in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Bond pleaded guilty as charged with the understanding the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office would not be pursuing him as a habitual offender, despite a lengthy criminal record that includes numeros prior narcotics-related arrests.

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai imposed the 25 month to 20 year prison sentence Monday and ordered that he pay $258 in fines and costs in the matters.

Bond is being held at the Hillsdale County Jail pending his transfer to the Charles Egeler Guidance and Reception Center in Jackson to be processed into the Michigan Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jerome man convicted of meth dealing sentenced to prison