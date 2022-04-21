Jerome man jailed for alleged sex assault of teen, police say

Apr. 21—BOSWELL — A Jerome man was jailed Wednesday after Conemaugh Township police charged him with 70 sex related counts stemming from the assault of a 14-year-old girl during a five-month period, authorities said.

Police charged Jason Stuart Bassette, 32, of the 200 block of School Avenue, with 10 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviated sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, Bassette allegedly assaulted the girl from November 2021 to March 2022.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center. Police collected evidence including a buccal swab for DNA comparison.

Bassette reportedly admitted to having relations with the girl but denied knowing she was only 14, the affidavit said.

Bassette was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.