Jerome man pleads guilty to meth delivery charge

HILLSDALE — A Jerome man suspected of dealing methamphetamine pleaded guilty as charged to possession with intent to deliver meth.

Jack Wayne-Wesley Bond, 34, entered a plea deal where the Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office agreed to not pursue sentencing enhancements under the controlled substances act or the habitual offender act despite his past record.

Bond will next appear in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13 for sentencing where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

He previously waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the 2B District Court.

Bond was arrested Aug. 16 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on the allegations and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Hillsdale County Jail.

The courts have appointed Keith Stickley to represent him during the course of proceedings.

