Jerome man pleads no contest to manslaughter in 2022 shooting death of neighbor

HILLSDALE — A Jerome man charged with open murder for shooting and killing his neighbor’s daughter Aug. 12, pleaded no contest to lesser charges of manslaughter March 13 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

The plea deal allowed for Judge Sara Lisznyai to read into the record excerpts from a Michigan State Police report to establish a basis for the plea, and set advisory sentencing guidelines at 29-57 months in prison for the 15-year crime.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 28, appeared in court for the plea hearing via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail.

He agreed to the possibility of restitution owed to the family of 27-year-old Natasha Cole, a neighbor’s daughter and the victim in the shooting.

According to transcripts from the police report highlighted by Lisznyai on March 13, Ressler and his wife were away from home shopping when his mother-in-law — visiting from Florida — called to say that Cole had entered the home and was sitting on the couch while she was out tending to chickens.

The mother-in-law called Ressler who instructed her to have Cole sit on the couch until he returned and when he did, he found her standing in the kitchen. He then went to his bedroom and obtained a .22 Heritage revolver which he concealed on his person.

After retrieving the firearm, Ressler escorted Cole out of the residence and started following her to the property line. That’s when she became agitated and began screaming at Ressler for following her.

As she changed direction, now heading towards Ressler’s side-yard, the situation escalated and Cole turned to Ressler threatening him. That is when he pulled the revolver from his waistline and fired one round, striking Cole in the upper chest. She was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Ressler is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. May 1.

Charges of open murder and felony firearm will be dismissed at the time of sentencing pursuant to the plea bargain.

MSP troopers were initially dispatched to a report that a female had been shot attempting to break into a home. Cole was found with a single gunshot wound in Ressler’s yard when police and first responders arrived.

