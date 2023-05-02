Jerome man sentenced for shooting death of neighbor

HILLSDALE — A Jerome man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter on March 13 was sentenced to 57-180 months in prison May 1.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 28, dressed out in jailhouse garb, sat quietly next to his attorney, Mark Linton, Monday morning as he appeared for sentencing.

He entered into a plea bargain March 13. In exchange for the no-contest plea, more severe charges of open murder and felony firearm were dismissed.

Judge Sara Lisznyai read into the record March 13 excerpts from a Michigan State Police report to establish a basis for the plea.

According to those excerpts from the police report, Ressler and his wife were away from home shopping when his mother-in-law — visiting from Florida — called to say that 26-year-old Natasha Cole had entered the home and was sitting on the couch while she was out tending to chickens.

The mother-in-law called Ressler who instructed her to have Cole sit on the couch until he returned and when he did, he found her standing in the kitchen. He then went to his bedroom and obtained a .22 Heritage revolver which he concealed on his person.

After retrieving the firearm, Ressler escorted Cole out of the residence and started following her to the property line. That’s when she became agitated and began screaming at Ressler for following her.

As she changed direction, now heading toward Ressler’s side yard, the situation escalated and Cole turned to Ressler threatened him. That is when he pulled the revolver from his waistline and fired one round, striking Cole in the upper chest. She was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

MSP troopers were initially dispatched to a report that a female had been shot attempting to break into a home. Cole was found with a single gunshot wound in Ressler’s yard when police and first responders arrived.

