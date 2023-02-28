'Jerome Powell Is The Greatest Enemy Of All Time To The Middle Class' But Grant Cardone Says Real Estate Investors Will Later Thank Him For Lower Prices

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been at the helm of the central bank since 2018, but his recent policies are attracting criticism from some corners.

What Happened: Real estate mogul Grant Cardone recently went on record to call Powell "the greatest enemy of all time to the middle class." However, Cardone also stated, "The long-term professional real estate investor will later thank Powell for lower prices and less competition."

One of the most significant ways that Powell has affected the middle class is through his monetary policies. Powell has overseen an environment where interest rates are rising, which has increased consumer borrowing costs, making it more difficult for middle-class Americans to take out loans for things like homes, cars, or even education.

However, while the rising interest rates might make it harder for some middle-class families to borrow money, it could help real estate investors.

Higher interest rates can lead to lower real estate prices, as fewer people can afford a mortgage. This can create an opportunity for investors like Cardone, who can purchase properties at a lower price and then rent them out for a profit.

But owning real estate is not just for the wealthy anymore. Companies, such as Cardone's own Cardone Capital, allow retail investors to participate in large-scale investments that were previously out of reach for the average investor.

Cardone's comments suggest that he believes that these lower prices could ultimately benefit real estate investors like himself (or you).

However, it's worth noting that Cardone's comments are not universally accepted. Some experts have argued that Powell's policies have helped to stabilize the economy. While higher interest rates can cause short-term pain for some borrowers, they can also help to control inflation and prevent long-term economic instability.

What is clear is that the Fed’s decisions can have a significant impact on the lives of Americans, particularly when it comes to economic policy. As such, it's worth paying close attention to Powell's actions and how they might shape the economic landscape in the years to come.

