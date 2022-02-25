Jerome Powell's math problem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Neil Irwin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

When the Federal Reserve chair speaks, the world listens, assuming his policy preferences will be enacted.

Yes, but: Through an unusual constellation of events, Jerome Powell faces extremely tight math in attaining a majority of the Fed's policy-setting committee for his preferred actions.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: At a time of high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, Powell's job will include managing tricky internal politics that tilt Fed policy in a more hawkish direction than he might prefer.

The situation results from many factors colliding: The Biden administration's sluggishness making Fed nominations, Senate Republicans' aggressive tactics to block one of the nominees, random chance around which regional Fed banks have a policy vote this year, and even the trading scandal involving Fed officials.

By the numbers: The monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee currently has nine voting members, due to vacant Fed governor positions awaiting Senate confirmation.

  • Six of the nine appear to be more hawkish — favoring higher interest rates faster — than the leadership troika of Powell, governor Lael Brainard and New York Fed chief John Williams.

Counting the votes: Four regional bank presidents with votes this year have expressed views that are more hawkish than core Fed leadership: Jim Bullard of St. Louis, Esther George of Kansas City, Loretta Mester of Cleveland, and Patrick Harker of Philadelphia.

  • Harker, as it happens, only has a vote this year because the Boston Fed presidency is currently unoccupied after the trading scandal prompted an early retirement.

  • Then there are two Trump-appointed governors who appear to be on Powell's hawkish flank: Christopher Waller, a former close associate of Bullard, and Michelle Bowman, a bank regulator who this week called for "prompt and decisive action" to reduce inflation.

The math: If three of those six officials were to dissent, it would match the highest number in recent memory. If four dissent, it would be the most since 1983 and raise questions about Powell's level of control.

  • Bullard, George and Mester have all dissented in the past.

  • If five of the six disagree strongly enough with Powell's policy direction to vote against him, it would amount to a governance crisis at the world's most powerful central bank.

Yes, but: Powell has an adept political touch and has thus far been skilled at keeping his policy committee steered in the same direction, disagreements notwithstanding.

  • No Fed governor has dissented since 2005. In recent decades they've acted more as part of the chair's inner-circle.

  • The math should get simpler for Powell when one or more of Biden's nominees is confirmed, and when economist Susan Collins takes over as president of the Boston Fed on July 1, replacing Harker as a voter.

Late-breaking caveat: The follow-the-leader instinct is stronger at moments of crisis, so the Russian invasion of Ukraine could a make it easier for Powell to keep his colleagues on his side.

The bottom line: More so than usual, counting votes at the Fed will matter for the near-term path of policy.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine crisis: Warning UK energy bills could top £3,000 a year

    The conflict in Ukraine could push the energy price cap to £3,238 a year from October, a report warns.

  • Fed’s Initial Rate Hike in March Now Seen at Quarter-Point Amid Russia Attacks

    A half-point interest rate increase is probably off the table next month, but economists say inflationary pressure and a relatively strong consumer should keep the central bank on its longer-term path of monetary policy tightening

  • She grew up in family of Romanian beekeepers. It’s what led to her line of flavored honey.

    Growing up in Communist Romania, Mihaela Gutman and her family lacked many basics.

  • "That Won't Stop Putin" - Julia Ioffe On The Effect Of Sanctions Against Russia

    Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent for Puck News, lists the ways that Vladimir Putin has silenced internal opposition in advance of his offensive against Ukraine, and explains why that may help him withstand the domestic pressure that can result from international sanctions. Stick around for more from Julia Ioffe. #Colbert #PuckNews #JuliaIoffe

  • AP report: St. Simons Island resident Zach Johnson to be the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

    Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion and a resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., will be the 2023 U.S. Ryder cup captain, according to an Associated Press report.

  • Mexico’s Inflation Jump Adds Pressure for Bigger Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated more than expected in the first half of February, putting additional pressure on the central bank to continue increasing its interest rate despite signs of a stalled economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Mark

  • Check the Expiration Dates on These 7 Items When Shopping at the Dollar Store

    Dollar stores are known for having good deals, and shopping at one can be quite handy -- especially if it's nearby where you live. However, while saving money plus convenience is most often a winning...

  • What do President Biden's sanctions against Russia really mean?

    President Biden has issued several sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized two Ukrainian separatist territories and began mobilizing troops. Some lawmakers think the U.S. needs to be tougher in their response. Marshall Billingslea, former assistant secretary to the Treasury Department and lead negotiator on Russian arms control under former President Trump, joined CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Fed’s Daly Backs March Liftoff Despite Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she is watching geopolitical developments but has not seen anything so far that would persuade her not to back raising interest rates next month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Launches Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tumble

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.

  • Sanofi and GSK Say New COVID-19 Vaccine Is 100% Effective Against Hospitalizations, Severe Disease

    European pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK say their new COVID-19 vaccine achieved 100 percent efficacy against hospitalizations and severe disease.

  • Evraz biggest FTSE 100 riser as earnings soar

    The miner said it's 'conscious of the current geopolitical circumstances' and will provide an update on how any developments in Eastern Europe may influence its operations.

  • Biden hits Russia with tough export curbs, slashing access to global tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts. The controls, announced by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, rely on a dramatic expansion of the so-called Foreign Direct Product Rule, forcing companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a license from the United States before shipping to Russia.

  • Inflation and Interest-Rate Increases Will Be Higher Than Investors Think, Says This Fund Manager

    The American Funds Strategic Bond fund has delivered stellar results by investing according to its expectations for interest rates and inflation instead of chasing yield.

  • Fed’s Daly says ‘long and painful correction’ for economy isn’t in the cards just because inflation is high

    San Francisco Fed's Mary Daly disagrees with experts who think there will be a long correction for the U.S. economy now that inflation is high again.

  • Major Parties Should Both Be Frightened by Midterm Prospects

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf the midterms are a preview for the 2024 election, we’re on the verge of seeing both parties self-immolate, in historic fashion, right before our very eyes. Infighting, litmus tests, and a twice-impeached president leading the Republican Party has the favorability of congressional Republicans underwater by 25 points. Fractures between progressives and moderates, frustrated with a lack of leadership from the White House, and ineffective me

  • Suburban Gerrymandering Is Fueling The Republican Party’s Far-Right Radicalization

    Republican efforts to make congressional districts uncompetitive mean the only real election is the GOP primary, and the only way to win is to run far to the right.

  • Challenges to Madison Cawthorn can’t proceed under new district, elections board says

    Now that the district Madison Cawthorn filed to run in has been moved halfway across the state, voters living in his old district are no longer qualified to challenge his reelection.

  • Graham on sanctions against Russia: 'Time is NOT on our side'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for swift action against Russia on Thursday in response to its invasion of Ukraine, warning that "time is not on our side." "When it comes to sanctions against Putin - If we are NOT doing everything possible, we are NOT doing enough. Time is NOT on our side," Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote on Twitter.He warned that how the U.S. handles Russian President Vladimir Putin would...

  • Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

    These two exchange-traded funds are designed to perform well when the rest of the market doesn't.