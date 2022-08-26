Jerome Powell's speech Friday is expected to set tone for future Fed interest rate hikes

Medora Lee and Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Jerome Powell
Will doves cry when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offers his view on Friday of the economy? We'll see.

So far, economists are split on whether Powell's tone will lean hawkish or dovish in his remarks at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10 a.m. ET.

Hawks want him to be tough on inflation and suggest that the Fed's policy-making committee could extend its aggressive 75-basis-point rate hike streak to three next month, even if the economy weakens and unemployment rises. The Fed raises its short-term benchmark fed funds rate as a way to nudge other rates higher and dampen demand to cool inflation.

If Powell opts for a stern tone, markets could see a setback as investors seem to have anticipated a more dovish, or softer, turn the past couple of months. The S&P 500 index has rallied more than 500 points since its low in June, and the 10-year yield has dropped about 0.35% despite the most aggressive rate hikes in decades.

But if Powell suggests that inflation pressures are easing enough that the Fed can pause its supersized rate hikes and raise rates by a more tempered 50 basis points instead, then markets could rally further.

Either way, "his much-anticipated speech on Friday morning will most likely lay down a marker for where monetary policy will go over the next few years," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.

Impact on your wallet: Fed's trying to halt inflation with big rate hikes. How this affects debt, stocks, savings

What could make Powell lean toward slowing rate hikes?

Consumer inflation slowed to an 8.5% annual rate in July from June's blistering 9.1% pace. But since one month doesn't make a trend, Powell may leave himself some wiggle room to see what another month of data show before the Fed's policy arm meets again.

August's consumer price report is due Sept. 13 and the monthly jobs report on Sept. 2.

– Medora Lee

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference on interest rates, the economy and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, June 15, 2022. - The Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points on June 15 as it battles against surging inflation.
What could make Powell lean toward staying the aggressive course?

Consumer inflation may have slowed in July from June, but inflation is more widespread. Prices aren't just rising in select parts of the economy anymore. They're happening in almost every sector, including rent, food, energy and medical services.

Also, the labor market remains extremely strong, with employers adding a robust 528,000 jobs last month. Along with that, wage growth surged, meaning wages will likely keep inflation elevated. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from a year ago.

– Medora Lee

Medora Lee is a money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerome Powell speech: Fed chair's words could offer rate hike clues

