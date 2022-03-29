Jerome woman enters plea in daughter’s 2019 death

A Jerome woman charged with manslaughter in connection with her daughter’s 2019 death pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree vulnerable adult abuse in 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County.

The court will dismiss the manslaughter charge lodged against Stacey Dean Miller, 45, when she appears for sentencing for the four-year felony at 8:30 a.m. May 9.

"What happened to Brandy is an unspeakable tragedy and, sadly, no charge or punishment will ever truly compensate for the life she lost,” said Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wiesniewski. “However, I am immensely grateful for those people in the community who came forward and the law enforcement officers who worked to give Brandy a voice so that some justice could be obtained on her behalf."

Miller was arrested Aug. 31, 2021, by Hillsdale City Police Department on manslaughter charges after investigation found she failed to properly care for her daughter — who suffered from unspecified disabilities — and that neglect led to her untimely death on Aug. 13, 2019, according to court documents.

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai read from a police report prepared in the case when taking Miller’s no-contest plea on Monday to form a basis for the plea. Lisznyai also denied Miller’s request for a lowered bond on Monday that would have allowed for her release, pending sentencing.

Miller remains lodged in the Hillsdale County jail on a $40,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jerome woman pleads out in daughter’s 2019 death