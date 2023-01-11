Jerrod Carmichael Apologizes to Jennifer Coolidge For White Lotus Gays

Jennifer Coolidge; Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael didn’t hold back during his stint hosting the 2023 Golden Globes.

After delivering a powerful and hilarious speech about why he took on the job to host the awards ceremony, Carmichael changed to an all-pink outfit and introduced Jennifer Coolidge to the stage to present an award.

Upon introducing the star of The White Lotus, who was murdered in season two by a group of “evil gays,” the comedian declared:

“As a gay man, I want to apologize to her on behalf of all of the gays for what we did to her on that boat.”

Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya in the second season of The White Lotus, where the character befriended a group of seemingly wealthy and friendly gay men. As the season went on, however, she quickly learned that they had ulterior motives for befriending her. In fact, they were trying to scam and murder Tanya all along.

After finding out about what her gay BFFs were up to, Tanya delivered instantly meme-able lines like “do you know these gays?” and “these gays, they’re trying to murder me.”

Thankfully, Carmichael has now apologized on our behalf. It was the right thing to do.

RELATED | Frank Ocean Is Finally Headlining Coachella